Online Grocery Delivery Marketplace, GoCart.city, Rolls out Saturday Delivery across Toronto and The Greater Toronto Area

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2021) - Two Hands Corporation, (OTC Pink: TWOH) Gocart.city division, announced today the launch of its Saturday delivery service allowing GoCart.city's broad selection of fresh groceries, pantry staples, and household essentials to be delivered directly from their warehouse to the customer's door, six days of the week.

"We've had an overwhelming number of requests to offer Saturday delivery, especially during the lockdown and we are more than happy to oblige our customers," says Nadia Bashir, Director of Marketing at Gocart.city. "We want to reach customers when they want to shop. With this new offering, we're making it possible for customers to access GoCart.city delivery windows that are most convenient to them."

Toronto residents have been in lockdown since November. In January, GoCart.city expanded its delivery areas to help serve communities that were unable to receive grocery delivery. In addition to their current delivery areas: Toronto, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, Brampton, Georgetown, Milton, Guelph, Markham, and Richmond Hill, the new delivery boundaries covers further west towards London and Niagara Falls, east towards Peterborough, and north towards Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, and Muskoka.

Consumers in Ontario can shop GoCart.city's wide selection of items including fresh and high quality produce, meat, frozen goods, bakery and pastry, gluten-free organic items, and much more at www.gocart.city or using the GoCart.cityAndroid / iOS app. The online grocery retailer offers quick delivery, free shipping over $25, and great prices on everyday items with no price markups or hidden fees.





About Gocart.city

Gocart.city, a division of Two Hands Corp. (OTC Pink: TWOH) is an online grocery delivery market that services the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. They curate and deliver the freshest produce and specialty foods in Southern Ontario. To learn more about Gocart.city, please visit www.gocart.city.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation is a custom application development company with proven numerous technological competencies in digital technologies. The company delivers diversified and top-quality solutions to companies in North America. Please visit our website at www.twohandsgroup.com.

