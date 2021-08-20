Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Two Hands Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWOH   US90187E3036

TWO HANDS CORPORATION

(TWOH)
Two Hands Corporation Expands it's GoMeal Kits

08/20/2021 | 11:07am EDT
Toronto, Ontario, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Hands Corporation, (OTC Pink: TWOH) is pleased to announce that it continues to expand its GoMeal Kits by Gocart.city’s Corporate Executive Chef Grace Di Fede.

“GoMeal offer a variety of contemporary, nutritious quick and easy to follow recipes, with a focus on, local and imported ingredients.”, commented Executive Chef Grace Di Fede. “We are continually expanding our GoMeal selections and have added our new GoParent Kits designed for on the parents and kids On The GO.”

Chef Grace Di Fede continues, “GoMeal offer a wide range of recipes that also include gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options.  Customers can mix it up with feature categories such as BBQ, Power Bowls and Salads to name a few.  Recipe selections range from1 to 4 servings. The kits provide generous packaged portions with tips and suggestions on how to use the extra ingredients to get the most value out of your meal kit.” 

With Gocart.city you can order your groceries and meal kits together in one convenient place delivered right to your door.  All our grocery items and ingredients come from our climate-controlled warehouse delivered with care and a smile.

ABOUT TWO HANDS CORPORATION

Two Hands Corporation, (OTC Pink: TWOH) is a food distribution company through three on-demand food brands, Gocart.City, Grocery Originals, and Cuore Food Services. Please visit our website at www.twohandsgroup.com

ABOUT GOCART.CITY

Gocart.city, a division of Two Hands Corp. (OTC Pink: TWOH) is an online grocery delivery market that services the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. They curate and deliver the freshest produce and specialty foods in Southern Ontario. To learn more about Gocart.city, please visit www.gocart.city.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any statement not regarding a historical fact is a forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to finance its planned expansion efforts; the company's ability to raise funds on acceptable terms; the company's ability to successfully adapt its business model and such other risks disclosed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the securities and exchange commission including those on the company's annual report on form 10-K. The company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in management's expectations, except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Two Hands Corporation
IR@twohandsapp.com
www.twohandsgroup.com
www.gocart.city


Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,16  - -
Net income 2020 -7,67 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,19 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,08x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,0 M 11,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 21 110 995x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart TWO HANDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Two Hands Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nadav Elituv Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & Treasurer
Steven Gryfe Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Wilson Independent Director
Bradley Southam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TWO HANDS CORPORATION0.00%11
ADOBE INC.27.50%303 781
AUTODESK, INC.5.95%72 681
TWILIO INC.0.82%60 456
WORKDAY INC.-3.22%57 308
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.67%50 297