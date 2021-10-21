Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Two Hands Corporation
  News
  Summary
    TWOH   US90187E3036

TWO HANDS CORPORATION

(TWOH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Two Hands Corporation Sales Grow as Expansion and Distribution Continues

10/21/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Hands Corporation, (OTC Pink: TWOH) is pleased to announce that Sales for the first three weeks of October have now exceeded all orders in July and August.

“The company has begun to scale its business, our team has been working hard to roll out new programs and it has been very successful”, commented Nadav Elituv, Chief Executive Officer.

Nadav Elituv continues, “We are building on our existing retail and wholesale while adding new areas of distribution that will allow us to scale the business.  We remain focus on revenue growth to support building shareholder value."

Two Hands Corporation, (OTC Pink: TWOH) is a food distribution company through three on-demand food brands, Gocart.City, Grocery Originals, and Cuore Food Services. Please visit our website at www.twohandsgroup.com

ABOUT GOCART.CITY
Gocart.city, a division of Two Hands Corp. (OTC Pink: TWOH) is an online grocery delivery market that services the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. They curate and deliver the freshest produce and specialty foods in Southern Ontario. To learn more about Gocart.city, please visit www.gocart.city.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any statement not regarding a historical fact is a forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to finance its planned expansion efforts; the company's ability to raise funds on acceptable terms; the company's ability to successfully adapt its business model and such other risks disclosed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the securities and exchange commission including those on the company's annual report on form 10-K. The company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in management's expectations, except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Two Hands Corporation
IR@twohandsapp.com
www.twohandsgroup.com
www.gocart.city


Primary Logo


