Two Harbors Investment Corp. : Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

10/18/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market close on November 8, 2021. The company will host a conference call to review the financial results on November 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast live and accessible in the Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.twoharborsinvestment.com/investors. To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 502-7185 approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time. For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available beginning November 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET through November 23, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The playback can be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 and providing the Conference Code 13723524. The call will also be archived on the company’s website in the News & Events section.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 1601 Utica Avenue South, Suite 900, St. Louis Park, MN 55416, telephone (612) 453-4100.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 121 M - -
Net income 2021 214 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 10,2%
Capitalization 2 090 M 2 090 M -
EV / Sales 2021 111x
EV / Sales 2022 117x
Nbr of Employees 109
Free-Float 99,1%
