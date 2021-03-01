Two Harbors Investment Corp. : To Participate in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, announced today that Bill Greenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference being held on March 9, 2021 through March 10, 2021. The panel discussion entitled “Mortgage Finance – Market Update and Investment Opportunities” is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm EST on March 10, 2021.

The panel discussion will be webcast and made available on Two Harbors’ website at http://www.twoharborsinvestment.com in the Investors section under the Events and Presentations link. The replay will be available for one year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

