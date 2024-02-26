Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an MSR + Agency RMBS real estate investment trust, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Greenberg, is scheduled to present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference being held on March 5, 2024, at the InterContinental Barclay, in New York, New York. Mr. Greenberg will participate in a panel titled “Mortgage Finance: Investment Outlook,” which is scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm ET.

The panel presentation will be webcast and made available on the company's website at http://www.twoharborsinvestment.com in the Investor Relations section under News & Events. The replay will be available until June 4, 2024.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage-backed securities and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at http://www.twoharborsinvestment.com, at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 1601 Utica Ave. S., Suite 900, St. Louis Park, MN, 55416, (612) 453-4100.

