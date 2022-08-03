Two Harbors Investment : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Two Harbors Investment Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Continued Spread Widening Impacted Book Value but Results in Attractive Opportunities





NEW YORK, August 3, 2022 - Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced its financial results for the quarter endedJune 30, 2022.

Quarterly Summary

•Reported book value of $5.10 per common share, representing a (4.7)% quarterly return on book value(1)

•Generated Comprehensive Loss of $90.4 million, representing an annualized return on average common equity of (19.1)%

•Reported Earnings Available for Distribution (EAD) of $75.3 million, or $0.22 per weighted average basic common share(2)

•Declared a second quarter common stock dividend of $0.17 per share

•Grew RMBS portfolio, including TBA, by $3.4 billion, increasing economic debt-to-equity from 5.3x to 6.4x, as spreads widened out to attractive levels(3)

Quarterly Summary

•Matrix Financial Services Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Two Harbors, agreed to acquire all equity interests in RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation





"Our performance demonstrated the benefits of the paired Agency + MSR strategy during another quarter marked by elevated market volatility and an overall risk-off sentiment. As mortgage spreads continued to widen to historically attractive levels, we deployed capital into RMBS and took advantage of relative value opportunities across the stack," stated Bill Greenberg, Two Harbors' President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "We are also very excited for our acquisition of RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation, which we announced today, and the opportunity it affords us to enhance our MSR strategy."





(1) Return on book value is defined as the increase (decrease) in book value per common share from the beginning to the end of the given period, plus dividends declared in the period, divided by book value as of the beginning of the period.

(2) Earnings Available for Distribution is a non-GAAP measure. Please see page 11 for a definition of Earnings Available for Distribution and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

(3) Economic debt-to-equity is defined as total borrowings to fund RMBS, MSR and Agency Derivatives, plus the implied debt on net TBA cost basis, divided by total equity.

- 1 -





Operating Performance

The following table summarizes the company's GAAP and non-GAAP earnings measurements and key metrics for the second quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2022:

Two Harbors Investment Corp. Operating Performance (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per common share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Earnings attributable to common stockholders Earnings

Per weighted average basic common share

Annualized return on average common equity

Earnings

Per weighted average basic common share

Annualized return on average common equity Comprehensive Loss $ (90,379)

$ (0.26)

(19.1) %

$ (60,322) $ (0.18) (12.2) % GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (86,168)

$ (0.25)

(18.2) %

$ 271,523 $ 0.79 54.9 % Earnings Available for Distribution(1) $ 75,250

$ 0.22

15.9 %

$ 61,746 $ 0.18 12.5 % Operating Metrics





















Dividend per common share $ 0.17









$ 0.17







Annualized dividend yield(2) 13.7 % 12.3 % Book value per common share at period end $ 5.10









$ 5.53







Return on book value(3) (4.7) % (2.9) % Operating expenses, excluding non-cash LTIP amortization and nonrecurring expenses(4) $ 14,282









$ 13,968







Operating expenses, excluding non-cash LTIP amortization and nonrecurring expenses, as a percentage of average equity(4) 2.2 % 2.1 %

________________

(1)Earnings Available for Distribution, or EAD, is a non-GAAP measure. Please see page 11 for a definition of Earnings Available for Distribution and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

(2)Dividend yield is calculated based on annualizing the dividends declared in the given period, divided by the closing share price as of the end of the period.

(3)Return on book value is defined as the increase (decrease) in book value per common share from the beginning to the end of the given period, plus dividends declared in the period, divided by the book value as of the beginning of the period.

(4)Excludes non-cash equity compensation expense of $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 and nonrecurring expenses of $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2022.





- 2 -





Portfolio Summary

As of June 30, 2022, the company's portfolio was comprised of $12.0 billion of Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), Agency Derivatives and MSR as well as their associated notional debt hedges. Additionally, the company held $6.4 billion bond equivalent value of net long to-be-announced securities (TBAs).





The following tables summarize the company's investment portfolio as of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

Two Harbors Investment Corp. Portfolio (dollars in thousands)

Portfolio Composition As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Agency Fixed Rate $ 8,694,737 72.2 % $ 6,950,536 68.9 % Other Agency(1) 31,278 0.3 % 37,868 0.4 % Total Agency 8,726,015 72.5 % 6,988,404 69.3 % Mortgage servicing rights(2) 3,226,191 26.8 % 3,089,963 30.6 % Other 87,490 0.7 % 12,530 0.1 % Aggregate Portfolio 12,039,696 10,090,897 Net TBA position(3) 6,397,266 4,730,645 Total Portfolio $ 18,436,962 $ 14,821,542

Portfolio Metrics Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Average portfolio yield(4) 4.39 % 3.45 % Average cost of financing(5) 1.13 % 0.70 % Net spread 3.26 % 2.75 %

________________

Note: Beginning with the second quarter of 2022, the above presentation of portfolio yield, cost of financing and net spread includes the implied asset yield and financing benefit/cost of TBAs. First quarter 2022 comparative data has been updated to reflect this change.

(1)Other Agency includes hybrid ARMs and Agency derivatives.

(2)Based on the loans underlying the MSR reported by subservicers on a month lag, adjusted for current month purchases.

(3)Represents bond equivalent value of TBA position. Bond equivalent value is defined as notional amount multiplied by market price. Accounted for as derivative instruments in accordance with GAAP.

(4)Average portfolio yield includes interest income on Agency RMBS and non-Agency securities, MSR servicing income, net of estimated amortization, and servicing expenses, and the implied asset yield portion of TBA dollar roll income on TBAs. MSR estimated amortization refers to the portion of change in fair value of MSR primarily attributed to the realization of expected cash flows (runoff) of the portfolio, which is deemed a non-GAAP measure due to the company's decision to account for MSR at fair value. TBA dollar roll income is the non-GAAP economic equivalent to holding and financing Agency RMBS using short-term repurchase agreements.

(5)Average cost of financing includes interest expense and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs on borrowings, interest spread income/expense and amortization of upfront payments made or received upon entering into interest rate swap agreements, and the implied financing benefit/cost portion of dollar roll income on TBAs. TBA dollar roll income is the non-GAAP economic equivalent to holding and financing Agency RMBS using short-term repurchase agreements.





Portfolio Metrics Specific to RMBS and Agency Derivatives As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Weighted average cost basis of Agency principal and interest securities(1) $ 102.24 $ 104.77 Weighted average three month CPR on Agency RMBS 14.2 % 17.3 % Fixed-rate investments as a percentage of aggregate RMBS and Agency Derivatives portfolio 98.7 % 99.3 % Adjustable-rate investments as a percentage of aggregate RMBS and Agency Derivatives portfolio 1.3 % 0.7 %

______________

(1)Weighted average cost basis includes RMBS principal and interest securities only. Average purchase price utilized carrying value for weighting purposes.





- 3 -





Portfolio Metrics Specific to MSR(1) As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) Unpaid principal balance $ 227,074,413 $ 229,415,913 Gross coupon rate 3.2 % 3.2 % Current loan size $ 330 $ 330 Original FICO(2) 760 760 Original LTV 71 % 71 % 60+ day delinquencies 0.8 % 1.0 % Net servicing fee 26.2 basis points 26.3 basis points Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Fair value gains $ 85,557 $ 410,624 Servicing income $ 157,526 $ 136,626 Servicing expenses $ 24,095 $ 24,061 Change in servicing reserves $ (1,119) $ 608

________________

Note: The company does not directly service mortgage loans, but instead contracts with appropriately licensed subservicers to handle substantially all servicing functions in the name of the subservicer for the loans underlying the company's MSR.

(1)Metrics exclude residential mortgage loans in securitization trusts for which the company is the named servicing administrator. Portfolio metrics, other than UPB, represent averages weighted by UPB.

(2)FICO represents a mortgage industry accepted credit score of a borrower.

Other Investments and Risk Management Metrics As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net long TBA notional amount(1) $ 6,317,000 $ 4,622,000 Interest rate swaps notional, utilized to economically hedge interest rate exposure (or duration) $ 14,850,336 $ 24,299,647 Swaptions net notional, utilized as macroeconomic hedges (1,680,000) (2,761,000) Total interest rate swaps and swaptions notional $ 13,170,336 $ 21,538,647 Futures notional $ (16,727,160) $ (7,516,650) Options on futures notional - 2,000 Total futures and options on futures notional $ (16,727,160) $ (7,514,650)

________________

(1)Accounted for as derivative instruments in accordance with GAAP.





Financing Summary

The following tables summarize the company's financing metrics and outstanding repurchase agreements, revolving credit facilities, term notes and convertible senior notes as of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

June 30, 2022 Balance Weighted Average Borrowing Rate Weighted Average Months to Maturity Number of Distinct Counterparties (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Repurchase agreements collateralized by RMBS $ 7,558,247 1.28 % 2.53 21 Repurchase agreements collateralized by MSR 400,000 5.12 % 7.33 1 Total repurchase agreements 7,958,247 1.48 % 2.77 21 Revolving credit facilities collateralized by MSR and related servicing advance obligations 825,761 4.93 % 19.76 4 Term notes payable collateralized by MSR

397,383

4.42 %

23.87

n/a Unsecured convertible senior notes 281,711 6.25 % 42.58 n/a Total borrowings $ 9,463,102

- 4 -





March 31, 2022

Balance

Weighted Average Borrowing Rate

Weighted Average Months to Maturity

Number of Distinct Counterparties (dollars in thousands, unaudited)















Repurchase agreements collateralized by RMBS

$ 7,472,656

0.40 %

2.22

19 Repurchase agreements collateralized by MSR

400,000

3.88 %

10.32

1 Total repurchase agreements

7,872,656

0.58 %

2.63

20 Revolving credit facilities collateralized by MSR and related servicing advance obligations

570,761

3.78 % 9.83

4 Term notes payable collateralized by MSR 397,074 3.26 % 26.86 n/a Unsecured convertible senior notes

281,403

6.25 %

45.57

n/a Total borrowings

$ 9,121,894

















Borrowings by Collateral Type As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) Agency RMBS and Agency Derivatives $ 7,510,313 $ 7,472,437 Mortgage servicing rights and related servicing advance obligations 1,623,144 1,367,835 Other - secured 47,934 219 Other - unsecured(1) 281,711 281,403 Total 9,463,102 9,121,894 TBA cost basis 6,409,396 4,737,226 Total, including TBAs $ 15,872,498 $ 13,859,120 Debt-to-equity ratio at period-end(2) 3.8 :1.0 3.5 :1.0 Economic debt-to-equity ratio at period-end(3) 6.4 :1.0 5.3 :1.0 Cost of Financing by Collateral Type Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Agency RMBS and Agency Derivatives 0.74 % 0.25 % Mortgage servicing rights and related servicing advance obligations(4) 4.73 % 4.11 % Other - secured 2.50 % 2.20 % Other - unsecured(1)(4) 6.82 % 6.64 % Annualized cost of financing 1.66 % 0.98 % Interest rate swaps(5) 0.19 % 0.03 % TBAs(6) - % (0.06) % Annualized cost of financing, including swaps and TBAs 1.13 % 0.70 %

____________________

(1)Unsecured convertible senior notes.

(2)Defined as total borrowings to fund RMBS, MSR and Agency Derivatives, divided by total equity.

(3)Defined as total borrowings to fund RMBS, MSR and Agency Derivatives, plus the implied debt on net TBA cost basis, divided by total equity.

(4)Includes amortization of debt issuance costs.

(5)The cost of financing on interest rate swaps held to mitigate interest rate risk associated with the company's outstanding borrowings includes interest spread income/expense and amortization of upfront payments made or received upon entering into interest rate swap agreements and is calculated using average borrowings balance as the denominator.

(6)The implied financing benefit/cost of dollar roll income on TBAs is calculated using the average cost basis of TBAs as the denominator. TBA dollar roll income is the non-GAAP economic equivalent to holding and financing Agency RMBS using short-term repurchase agreements. TBAs are accounted for as derivative instruments in accordance with GAAP.

- 5 -





Conference Call

Two Harbors Investment Corp. will host a conference call on August 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results and related information. The conference call will be webcast live and accessible in the Investors section of the company's website at www.twoharborsinvestment.com/investors. To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 502-7185, approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time. For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on August 4, 2022, through 12:00 p.m. ET on August 18, 2022. The playback can be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853, conference code 13730385. The call will also be archived on the company's website in the News & Events section.





Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.





Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "target," "assume," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believe," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among other things, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, under the caption "Risk Factors." Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: the state of credit markets and general economic conditions; the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the actions taken by federal and state governmental authorities and GSEs in response, on the U.S. economy, financial markets and our target assets; changes in interest rates and the market value of our assets; changes in prepayment rates of mortgages underlying our target assets; the rates of default or decreased recovery on the mortgages underlying our target assets; declines in home prices; our ability to establish, adjust and maintain appropriate hedges for the risks in our portfolio; the availability and cost of our target assets; the availability and cost of financing; changes in the competitive landscape within our industry; our ability to effectively execute and to realize the benefits of strategic transactions and initiatives we have pursued or may in the future pursue; our decision to terminate our management agreement with PRCM Advisers LLC and the ongoing litigation related to such termination; our ability to manage various operational risks and costs associated with our business; interruptions in or impairments to our communications and information technology systems; our ability to acquire MSR and successfully operate our seller-servicer subsidiary and oversee our subservicers; the impact of any deficiencies in the servicing or foreclosure practices of third parties and related delays in the foreclosure process; our exposure to legal and regulatory claims; legislative and regulatory actions affecting our business; the impact of new or modified government mortgage refinance or principal reduction programs; our ability to maintain our REIT qualification; and limitations imposed on our business due to our REIT status and our exempt status under the Investment Company Act of 1940.





Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Two Harbors does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in Two Harbors' most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Two Harbors or matters attributable to Two Harbors or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.





- 6 -





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying investor presentation present non-GAAP financial measures, such as earnings available for distribution and earnings available for distribution per basic common share that exclude certain items. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by the company provide supplemental information to assist investors in analyzing the company's results of operations and help facilitate comparisons to industry peers. However, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company's GAAP financial results and the reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. See the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation table on page 11 of this release.





Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the SEC's Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., Attn: Investor Relations, 1601 Utica Avenue South, Suite 900, St. Louis Park, MN, 55416, telephone (612) 453-4100.





Contact

Paulina Sims, Senior Director, Investor Relations, Two Harbors Investment Corp., (612)-446-5431, Paulina.Sims@twoharborsinvestment.com





# # #

- 7 -





TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (amortized cost $8,969,612 and $7,005,013, respectively; allowance for credit losses $9,663 and $14,238, respectively) $ 8,789,437 $ 7,161,703 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 3,226,191 2,191,578 Cash and cash equivalents 511,889 1,153,856 Restricted cash 627,725 934,814 Accrued interest receivable 30,254 26,266 Due from counterparties 186,156 168,449 Derivative assets, at fair value 29,330 80,134 Reverse repurchase agreements 158,971 134,682 Other assets 177,497 262,823 Total Assets $ 13,737,450 $ 12,114,305 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Repurchase agreements $ 7,958,247 $ 7,656,445 Revolving credit facilities 825,761 420,761 Term notes payable 397,383 396,776 Convertible senior notes 281,711 424,827 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 110,764 53,658 Due to counterparties 1,460,561 196,627 Dividends payable 72,591 72,412 Accrued interest payable 21,826 18,382 Other liabilities 124,982 130,464 Total Liabilities 11,253,826 9,370,352 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 29,050,000 shares issued and outstanding ($726,250 liquidation preference) 702,550 702,550 Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 700,000,000 shares authorized and 344,433,109 and 343,911,324 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 3,444 3,439 Additional paid-in capital 5,633,201 5,625,179 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (149,710) 186,346 Cumulative earnings 1,425,833 1,212,983 Cumulative distributions to stockholders (5,131,694) (4,986,544) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,483,624 2,743,953 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 13,737,450 $ 12,114,305

- 8 -





TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (dollars in thousands) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income: Available-for-sale securities $ 55,399 $ 43,092 $ 100,046 $ 98,744 Other 1,604 351 1,803 808 Total interest income 57,003 43,443 101,849 99,552 Interest expense: Repurchase agreements 19,269 6,981 27,612 15,451 Revolving credit facilities 9,106 7,075 14,782 11,770 Term notes payable 3,925 3,225 7,181 6,436 Convertible senior notes 4,801 7,126 9,843 13,476 Total interest expense 37,101 24,407 59,418 47,133 Net interest income 19,902 19,036 42,431 52,419 Other (loss) income: (Loss) gain on investment securities (197,719) (41,519) (250,061) 91,349 Servicing income 157,526 112,816 294,152 219,935 Gain (loss) on servicing asset 85,557 (268,051) 496,181 59,387 Gain (loss) on interest rate swap and swaption agreements 32,734 24,648 (5,307) 9,049 (Loss) gain on other derivative instruments (101,273) 51,312 (203,035) (224,699) Other (loss) income (73) 41 (117) (5,701) Total other (loss) income (23,248) (120,753) 331,813 149,320 Expenses: Servicing expenses 22,991 18,680 47,695 43,627 Compensation and benefits 11,019 11,259 23,212 19,447 Other operating expenses 9,152 7,218 15,777 14,705 Total expenses 43,162 37,157 86,684 77,779 (Loss) income before income taxes (46,508) (138,874) 287,560 123,960 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 25,912 (20,914) 74,710 1,763 Net (loss) income (72,420) (117,960) 212,850 122,197 Dividends on preferred stock 13,748 13,747 27,495 30,963 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (86,168) $ (131,707) $ 185,355 $ 91,234 Basic (loss) earnings per weighted average common share $ (0.25) $ (0.48) $ 0.54 $ 0.33 Diluted (loss) earnings per weighted average common share $ (0.25) $ (0.48) $ 0.51 $ 0.32 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Weighted average number of shares of common stock: Basic 344,277,723 273,718,561 344,138,889 273,714,684 Diluted 344,277,723 273,718,561 384,341,891 305,999,203

- 9 -





TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS, CONTINUED (dollars in thousands) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Comprehensive loss: Net (loss) income $ (72,420) $ (117,960) $ 212,850 $ 122,197 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities (4,211) (62,899) (336,056) (334,352) Other comprehensive loss (4,211) (62,899) (336,056) (334,352) Comprehensive loss (76,631) (180,859) (123,206) (212,155) Dividends on preferred stock 13,748 13,747 27,495 30,963 Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (90,379) $ (194,606) $ (150,701) $ (243,118)

- 10 -





TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands, except share data) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation

Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 2022

(unaudited) (unaudited) Reconciliation of Comprehensive loss to Earnings Available for Distribution:



Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (90,379) $ (60,322) Adjustment for other comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders:

Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities 4,211 331,845 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (86,168) $ 271,523



Adjustments to exclude reported realized and unrealized (gains) losses:

Realized loss on securities 187,542 52,394 Unrealized loss (gain) on securities 9,640 (1,166) Provision for credit losses 537 1,114 Realized and unrealized gain on mortgage servicing rights (85,557) (410,624) Realized (gain) loss on termination or expiration of interest rate swaps and swaptions (246,211) 56,264 Unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate swaps and swaptions 209,210 (18,964) Realized and unrealized loss on other derivative instruments 101,577 102,615 Other realized and unrealized losses 73 44 Other adjustments: MSR amortization(1) (81,452) (67,179) TBA dollar roll income(2) 57,702 22,405 U.S. Treasury futures income(3) (20,602) (329) Change in servicing reserves (1,120) 608 Non-cash equity compensation expense 3,461 4,161 Other nonrecurring expenses 2,428 689 Net provision for income taxes on non-EAD 24,190 48,191 Earnings available for distribution to common stockholders(4) $ 75,250 $ 61,746





Weighted average basic common shares 344,277,723 343,998,511 Earnings available for distribution to common stockholders per weighted average basic common share $ 0.22 $ 0.18

_____________

(1)MSR amortization refers to the portion of change in fair value of MSR primarily attributed to the realization of expected cash flows (runoff) of the portfolio, which is deemed a non-GAAP measure due to the company's decision to account for MSR at fair value.

(2)TBA dollar roll income is the economic equivalent to holding and financing Agency RMBS using short-term repurchase agreements.

(3)U.S. Treasury futures income is the economic equivalent to holding and financing a relevant cheapest-to-deliver U.S. Treasury note or bond using short-term repurchase agreements.

(4)EAD is a non-GAAP measure that we define as comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders, excluding realized and unrealized gains and losses on the aggregate portfolio, provision for (reversal of) credit losses, reserve expense for representation and warranty obligations on MSR, non-cash compensation expense related to restricted common stock and other nonrecurring expenses. As defined, EAD includes net interest income, accrual and settlement of interest on derivatives, dollar roll income on TBAs, U.S. Treasury futures income, servicing income, net of estimated amortization on MSR and recurring cash related operating expenses. EAD provides supplemental information to assist investors in analyzing the Company's results of operations and helps facilitate comparisons to industry peers. EAD is one of several measures our board of directors considers to determine the amount of dividends to declare on our common stock and should not be considered an indication of our taxable income or as a proxy for the amount of dividends we may declare.





- 11 -