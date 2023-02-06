Two Harbors Investment : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

Current Report

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 6, 2023 (February 2, 2023)

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Maryland 001-34506 27-0312904

organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

1601 Utica Avenue South, Suite 900 St. Louis Park , MN 55416

(612) 453-4100

Securities Registered Pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class: Trading

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share TWO New York Stock Exchange 8.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock TWO PRA New York Stock Exchange 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock TWO PRB New York Stock Exchange 7.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock TWO PRC New York Stock Exchange

1.01. Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On February 2, 2023, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (the "Company") entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acting as representatives of the several underwriters named on Schedule A thereto (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell to the Underwriters 10,000,000 shares of its common stock (the "Shares") in a public offering pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-253606) (the "Registration Statement"), including the prospectus, dated February 26, 2021, and the final prospectus supplement, dated February 2, 2023 and filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on February 3, 2023, as the same may be amended or supplemented. Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, the Company also granted the Underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 Shares.

The Company made certain customary representations, warranties and covenants concerning the Company and the Registration Statement in the Underwriting Agreement and also agreed to indemnify the Underwriters against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act.

The material terms of the Shares are described in the Company's prospectus supplement, as filed with the Commission on February 3, 2023 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) of the Securities Act, which relates to the offer and sale of the Shares and supplements the Company's prospectus contained in the Registration Statement, as filed with the Commission on February 26, 2021.

A copy of the Underwriting Agreement is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. The description of the terms of the Underwriting Agreement in this Item 1.01 is qualified in its entirety by reference to Exhibit 1.1.

8.01. Other Events.

On February 6, 2023, the Company completed its public offering of 10,000,000 Shares pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibits are being filed herewith this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Exhibit No. Description 1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated February 2, 2023, between the Company and the Underwriters.* 5.1 Opinion of Stinson LLP with respect to the legality of the Shares.* 8.1 Opinion of Sidley Austin LLP relating to certain tax matters concerning the Shares. * 23.1 Consent of Stinson LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1 hereto). 23.2 Consent of Sidley Austin LLP (included in Exhibit 8.1 hereto). 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File, formatted in Inline XBRL.

