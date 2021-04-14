Two Harbors Investment : CALL DETAILS

Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Earnings Release and

Conference Call for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

New York, April 14, 2021 - Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 after market close on May 5, 2021. The company will host a conference call to review the financial results on May 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (800) 263-0877, Conference Code 5273239, approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time. You may also listen to the teleconference live via the Internet at www.twoharborsinvestment.comin the Investors section under the Events and Presentations link. For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available beginning May 6, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EDT through June 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The playback can be accessed by calling (888) 203- 1112 and providing the Conference Code 5273239. The call will also be archived on the company's website in the Investors section under the Events and Presentations link.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission's Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 601 Carlson Parkway, Suite 1400, Minnetonka, MN, 55305, telephone 612-453-4100.

Contact

Paulina Sims, Senior Director, Investor Relations, Two Harbors Investment Corp., 612-446-5431,Paulina.Sims@twoharborsinvestment.com.