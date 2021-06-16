Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Two Harbors Investment Corp.
  News
  Summary
    TWO   US90187B4086

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP.

(TWO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Two Harbors Investment : Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

06/16/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will replace Cardtronics plc (NASD:CATM) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 22. S&P MidCap 400 constituent NCR Corp. (NYSE: NCR) is acquiring Cardtronics in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 22, 2021

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Two Harbors Investment

TWO

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cardtronics

CATM

Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-harbors-investment-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301314211.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2021
