Pietro Supino and Przemyslaw Gacek: new members of the JobCloud Board of Directors

Zurich, 12 October 2020 - The successful digital entrepreneur Przemyslaw Gacek is the co-founder and CEO of Grupa Pracuj, a leading provider of recruitment solutions and one of the fastest-growing tech companies in Central Europe. 80,000 customers from over 40 countries use the firm's services and products. Grupa Pracuj includes Poland's largest recruitment platform, Pracuj.pl, as well as Robota.ua in Ukraine. Przemyslaw Gacek is joining the Board of Directors of JobCloud Ltd as the successor to Thomas Gresch, who has left the TX Group.



Another new member of the Board of Directors of JobCloud Ltd is Pietro Supino, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Publisher of the TX Group. He succeeds Christoph Tonini, the former CEO of the TX Group, on the JobCloud Board of Directors.

JobCloud is the leading digital company in the Swiss recruitment market, well known for many activities including jobs.ch and jobup.ch, the job portals that connect people with the right jobs every day. JobCloud employs a workforce of over 200 in Zurich and Geneva.

The Board of Directors of JobCloud Ltd comprises the Chairman, Robin Lingg (Head of International Marketplaces, Ringier Ltd), Vice Chairman Olivier Rihs (CEO, TX Markets) and Board members Pietro Supino (Chairman of the Board of Directors and Publisher of the TX Group), Marc Walder (CEO and Managing Partner, Ringier Ltd), Michel Kaufmann (Head of Marketing & Growth, Picstars Ltd), Przemyslaw Gacek (CEO, Grupa Pracuj), Fabian Kienbaum (CEO, Kienbaum Consultants International GmbH) and Axel Konjack (Head International Marketplaces Unit, Ringier Ltd).