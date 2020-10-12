Log in
Pietro Supino and Przemyslaw Gacek: new members of the JobCloud Board of Directors

10/12/2020 | 04:00am EDT

Pietro Supino and Przemyslaw Gacek: new members of the JobCloud Board of Directors

Zurich, 12 October 2020 - The successful digital entrepreneur Przemyslaw Gacek is the co-founder and CEO of Grupa Pracuj, a leading provider of recruitment solutions and one of the fastest-growing tech companies in Central Europe. 80,000 customers from over 40 countries use the firm's services and products. Grupa Pracuj includes Poland's largest recruitment platform, Pracuj.pl, as well as Robota.ua in Ukraine. Przemyslaw Gacek is joining the Board of Directors of JobCloud Ltd as the successor to Thomas Gresch, who has left the TX Group.


Another new member of the Board of Directors of JobCloud Ltd is Pietro Supino, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Publisher of the TX Group. He succeeds Christoph Tonini, the former CEO of the TX Group, on the JobCloud Board of Directors.

JobCloud is the leading digital company in the Swiss recruitment market, well known for many activities including jobs.ch and jobup.ch, the job portals that connect people with the right jobs every day. JobCloud employs a workforce of over 200 in Zurich and Geneva.

The Board of Directors of JobCloud Ltd comprises the Chairman, Robin Lingg (Head of International Marketplaces, Ringier Ltd), Vice Chairman Olivier Rihs (CEO, TX Markets) and Board members Pietro Supino (Chairman of the Board of Directors and Publisher of the TX Group), Marc Walder (CEO and Managing Partner, Ringier Ltd), Michel Kaufmann (Head of Marketing & Growth, Picstars Ltd), Przemyslaw Gacek (CEO, Grupa Pracuj), Fabian Kienbaum (CEO, Kienbaum Consultants International GmbH) and Axel Konjack (Head International Marketplaces Unit, Ringier Ltd).

Contact

Simon Marquard, Senior Communications Officer TX Markets

+41 44 248 41 94, simon.marquard@tx.markets

About JobCloud AG
JobCloud is the leading digital company in the Swiss job market and offers various recruitment solutions. In addition to leading job portals such as jobs.ch, JobScout24.ch and jobup.ch, the portfolio also includes promising technologies. JobCloud owns 100% of JoinVision EServices in Vienna, the leading provider of multilingual semantic recruiting technologies. JobCloud was founded in 2013 and is owned by the two media companies Ringier and TX Group. JobCloud currently employs 200 people in Zurich and Geneva.

About TX Markets
TX Markets is a company of the TX Group and responsible for the complete classifieds and marketplaces portfolio, including some of the leading platforms in Switzerland and abroad, such as Car For You, homegate.ch, ImmoStreet.ch, jobs.ch, jobup.ch, jobwinner.ch, karriere.at, Ricardo, Trendsales, and tutti.ch. TX Markets also has a core team of experts for the continued advancement of the portfolio in the areas of business development, product management and UX design, marketing, strategy and technology.

About Ringier
Ringier AG is an innovative, digitalised and diversified Swiss media company operating in Europe, Asia and Africa. Its portfolio includes around 125 subsidiaries in the print, digital media, radio, ticketing, entertainment and e-commerce sectors and leading online marketplaces for cars, property and jobs. As a venture capital provider, Ringier supports innovative digital start-ups. Ringier, a family company founded in 1833 as a publishing house and printing press, has invested consistently in digitalisation and global expansion in recent years. In 2019, the company's some 7,100 employees, operating in 19 different countries, generated revenues of 984.8 million CHF. Today, over 72 per cent of its operating profit already comes from digital, where Ringier is a leader among European media companies. Ringier's core values are independence, freedom of expression and a pioneering spirit.




