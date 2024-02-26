Review of the TX Group's real estate strategy is proceeding

In December 2022, TX Group announced that it would review and further develop its real estate strategy in the coming years. This process is now one step further: TX Group is evaluating the bundling of its portfolio in a separate company and assessing forms of cooperation with specialized real estate companies. For this purpose, TX Group talks with selected potential partners. At this stage, it remains to be seen whether such a transaction will materialize.

TX Group's real estate portfolio includes three newspaper printing centers. Printing volumes are declining throughout the industry. Capacity must be reviewed on an ongoing basis. This goes hand in hand with the question of real estate development of the printing centers in the event of a change of use. Considerations are ongoing. With three printing centers still in operation, it will be possible to gradually adapt to the declining volume.

Reviewing the real estate strategy and the development of the printing centers is an ongoing process. TX Group will inform about possible implementation.