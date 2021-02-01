TX Group forms Investment Committee for startup investments

Zurich, 1 February 2021 - The TX Group is stepping up its involvement in the startup sector and will continue to invest in innovative digital business models over the coming years. The Investment Committee and the implementation of a uniform process should ensure that adroit investment decisions are reached. As the Chair of the Committee, the TX Group has been able to recruit Romy Schnelle, a distinguished authority on the international startup scene. She is a partner in High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), the leading seed investor in Germany.

The Investment Committee's activities will focus mainly on the Ventures arm of the TX Group (TX Ventures) and the TX Markets company. It will also be available to the other companies in the TX Group as needed. The Committee will convene at regular intervals to review selected investment opportunities. The emphasis is on investments in startups that are at an early stage of development or in the growth phase. TX Markets' interests center on innovative as well as disruptive business models and technologies that will strengthen or complement the existing portfolio of online marketplaces and classifieds platforms. For TX Ventures, the focal areas are consumer fintech, productivity and digital entertainment.

Pietro Supino, Chairman and Publisher of the TX Group: "Technological advances require us to be highly agile. The Investment Committee should provide an ideal vehicle for us to discuss interesting investment opportunities at an early stage. I am looking forward to collaborating with Romy Schnelle, who has been investing successfully in young digital companies and providing them with active follow-through support since 2008. She complements our range of expertise and contributes a valuable perspective from outside."

The newly established Investment Committee comprises Pietro Supino (Chairman and Publisher TX Group), Sandro Macciacchini (Head of Finance & HR TX Group), Samuel Hügli (Head Technology & Ventures, TX Group), Olivier Rihs (CEO TX Markets) and the Chair, Romy Schnelle (Partner, High-Tech Gründerfonds). Andreas Schlenker (Chief Corporate Development Officer TX Markets) and Jens Schleuniger (Head of Portfolio Management Ventures TX Group) will draw on their many years of investment experience to support the Investment Committee in an advisory capacity.