Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. TX Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXGN   CH0011178255

TX GROUP AG

(TXGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TX Group invests in Insurtech Helvengo

01/27/2022 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TX Group / Key word(s): Financing
TX Group invests in Insurtech Helvengo

27.01.2022 / 11:15

Zurich, 27 January 2022 - TX Group invests as lead investor in a seed financing round in the Zurich-based insurtech company Helvengo, an insurance solution for SME. TX Ventures, the VC of TX Group, is thus further expanding its fintech portfolio. Postfinance Ventures, Seed X, Hypoport, Anamcara Capital, Plug and Play, Conny&Co and various business angels are also participating in the over CHF 4.2 million financing round.

Helvengo's individual and tailor-made insurance products are aimed specifically at entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs and address several challenges that companies face when it comes to insurance. Those who want to insure their risks often have to deal with non-transparent and complex insurance offers that are very time-consuming due to analogue processes. This is where the start-up Helvengo comes in with its digital alternative. After creating a risk analysis, Helvengo automatically compiles offers for professional liability, cyber and D&O insurance. Now also being offered is legal protection insurance, which was developed in cooperation with Coop Rechtsschutz AG.

Vedran Pranjic, co-founder of Helvengo, explains: "We offer SME the opportunity to analyse and cover their risks in just a few minutes. With this approach, we are making the market for corporate insurance more digital, more transparent and more cost-effective. The new funding will help us further develop our products in Switzerland and expand into Germany."

As lead investor of this financing round, TX Ventures is impressed by the business model: "We are convinced that Helvengo has great potential to revolutionise SME insurance in Switzerland and abroad with its innovative business model, experienced team and ecosystem approach. Therefore, Helvengo is another important asset for our existing fintech portfolio, which we will continuously expand with CHF 20 million annually," said Krzysztof Bialkowski, Investment Director at TX Ventures .

Helvengo has been active on the Swiss market since last year. Special attention is paid to the new risks of the 21st century. "The comprehensive cyber insurance with seven freely selectable modules, for example, is unparalleled in the Swiss insurance landscape." says Pranjic.  The traditional insurance broker will be integrated into the business model. "90% of the market is served through traditional sales channels, which is where we come in, because customer loyalty is much closer and lasts longer. The contact person remains the broker, but he receives the digital toolbox of 2022 in order to give ideal advice with the best possible price."

In the future, the startup also wants to grow via partner platforms. Helvengo will be digitally integrated wherever insurance is needed, be it when applying for a business loan, opening a bank account or purchasing new laptops. By linking the underlying product and insurance, optimised insurance cover can be guaranteed without the customer having to answer insurance questions. 
 

Contact TX Group
Ursula Nötzli, Chief Communications Officer
+41 76 462 52 45, usula.noetzli@tx.group

About TX Group
The TX Group forms a network of platforms and participations that offers users information, orientation, entertainment and assistance for everyday life on a daily basis. Its roots lie in journalism with the diverse newspapers of Tamedia and the free media of 20 Minuten. The portfolio is complemented by the advertising marketer Goldbach. The TX Group is an anchor shareholder of the SMG Swiss Marketplace Group and JobCloud, holds majority stakes in Doodle and Zattoo and is an investor in the fintech sector through TX Ventures. Founded in 1893, the company has been listed on the Swiss stock exchange since 2000.
www.tx.group


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: TX Group
Werdstrasse 21
8021 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.tx.group
ISIN: CH0011178255
Valor: 1117825
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1273687

 
End of News EQS News Service

1273687  27.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273687&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about TX GROUP AG
05:17aTX Group invests in Insurtech Helvengo
EQ
01/20SEVERIN SCHWAN : Credit Suisse Vice-Chair Schwan undecided whether to stay on board -paper
RE
01/19Big Credit Suisse investor Harris "hopeful" for bank's turnaround
RE
01/17TX : Bernhard Brechbühl to become Managing Director of 20 Minuten - Emmanuel Fleig remains..
PU
2021TX Group To Return $147 Million To Shareholders Via Special Dividend
MT
2021Investor Day to provide knowledge and orientation on the strategic focus
EQ
2021TX Divides Business Into Three Divisions to Simplify Structure
MT
2021TX simplifies the Group's organisational structure
EQ
2021TX Group JV Establishes Digital Marketplace Company in Switzerland
MT
2021Credit Suisse says it shut Ai Weiwei account due to missing paperwork
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 955 M 1 032 M 1 032 M
Net income 2021 808 M 873 M 873 M
Net cash 2021 401 M 434 M 434 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,88x
Yield 2021 4,28%
Capitalization 1 536 M 1 667 M 1 661 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 667
Free-Float -
Chart TX GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
TX Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TX GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 145,00 CHF
Average target price 242,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 66,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandro Macciacchini Head-Legal Department
Pietro Paolo Supino Director
Samuel Hügli Head-Technology & Ventures Division
Roman Hess Head-Technology & Ventures
Konstantin Richter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TX GROUP AG-7.29%1 667
INFORMA PLC5.38%10 885
PEARSON PLC-0.26%6 291
SCHIBSTED ASA-26.02%6 204
LAGARDÈRE S.A.-0.82%3 803
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED-7.29%2 993