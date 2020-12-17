Log in
TX GROUP AG

12/17 03:05:14 am
75.4 CHF   --.--%
03:05aTX Group invests in digital financial advisor Selma Finance
TE
11/25Cyber attacks on TX Group
TE
11/25Saeed Gouda to be new CPO of TX Markets
TE
TX Group invests in digital financial advisor Selma Finance

12/17/2020 | 03:05am EST
TX Group invests in digital financial advisor Selma Finance

Zurich, 17 December 2020 - TX Group's fintech portfolio continues to grow: TX Group invests in the digital financial advisor Selma Finance as the lead investor in a series A financing round. The Swiss-Finnish fintech Selma Finance, with offices in Zurich as well as Helsinki, offers a new kind of user experience and makes investing simple and financial advice accessible to everyone. With its smart advisor Selma, the fintech aims to help people to build and manage their investments tailored to their financial life through a very easy to use web interface. For a single monthly fee, Selma takes care of clients' pillar 3a account and financial investments without any effort.

Selma Finance is regulated as an independent financial advisor in Switzerland and partners with Saxo Bank (Switzerland) AG and VZ VermögensZentrum. The digital asset manager currently employs 10 people and already has more than 3'200 paying users in Switzerland. In cooperation with the TX Group, Selma Finance is now accelerating on its path of becoming the leading digital financial advisor in Switzerland.

Patrik Schär, CEO of Selma Finance: "We have found an ideal partner with the TX Group, which shares our vision of making high-quality financial advice more accessible, affordable and friendlier for everyone."

Samuel Hügli, Head Technology & Ventures and member of the Group Management of the TX Group: "Selma Finance is another important addition to our existing fintech portfolio, which we are continuously expanding. We will provide active support with our expertise in the areas of technology, data analytics, marketing, product and business development. We have found the team around Patrik Schär convincing with their vision of making financial advice simple and accessible. I look forward to working together."

Contact TX Group

Simon Marquard, Senior Communications Officer

+41 44 248 41 94, simon.marquard@tx.group

Contact Selma Finance

Kevin Linser, Co-Founder

kevin@selmafinance.ch

About TX Group

The TX Group is a network of digital platforms in Switzerland offering information, orientation, entertainment and services to its users every day. The TX Group consists of four independent companies: TX Markets comprises the classifieds and marketplaces; Goldbach stands for advertising marketing in Switzerland, Germany and Austria; 20 Minuten combines the commuter media in Switzerland and abroad; Tamedia leads the paid daily and weekly newspapers and magazines into the future.

www.tx.group




