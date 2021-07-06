TX : 20 Minuten transfers minority holding in Danish commuter medium BT to Berlingske Media

Copenhagen and Zurich, 6 July 2021 - Berlingske Media is acquiring the 30 percent stake held by 20 Minuten in BTMX, the company they jointly managed, as of 2 July 2021. Berlingske Media will integrate the free commuter newspaper BT and the bt.dk news portal into the parent company Berlingske. It will continue to develop them as its sole proprietor.

Berlingske Media and 20 Minuten founded the joint company BTMX in 2016 to merge the two Danish media, BT and Metroxpress. The digital offering has been greatly expanded; over the last two years, bt.dk has tripled its traffic and since summer 2020, it has been the news platform with the widest reach in Denmark.

Marcel Kohler, Managing Director of 20 Minuten: 'We have achieved a lot together with our partner Berlingske Media. Now is a good time for 20 Minuten to withdraw from the Danish market. We intend to focus fully on the further development of our offering and the cooperations in Switzerland, Luxembourg and Austria.'