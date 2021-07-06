Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. TX Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXGN   CH0011178255

TX GROUP AG

(TXGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TX : 20 Minuten transfers minority holding in Danish commuter medium BT to Berlingske Media

07/06/2021 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Copenhagen and Zurich, 6 July 2021 - Berlingske Media is acquiring the 30 percent stake held by 20 Minuten in BTMX, the company they jointly managed, as of 2 July 2021. Berlingske Media will integrate the free commuter newspaper BT and the bt.dk news portal into the parent company Berlingske. It will continue to develop them as its sole proprietor.

Berlingske Media and 20 Minuten founded the joint company BTMX in 2016 to merge the two Danish media, BT and Metroxpress. The digital offering has been greatly expanded; over the last two years, bt.dk has tripled its traffic and since summer 2020, it has been the news platform with the widest reach in Denmark.

Marcel Kohler, Managing Director of 20 Minuten: 'We have achieved a lot together with our partner Berlingske Media. Now is a good time for 20 Minuten to withdraw from the Danish market. We intend to focus fully on the further development of our offering and the cooperations in Switzerland, Luxembourg and Austria.'

About 20 Minuten
Launched at the end of 1999 for a young and urban target group, 20 Minuten is a commuter newspaper that has now evolved into the Swiss media title with the widest reach and a presence in the German- and French-speaking regions of Switzerland as well as Ticino. Five times a week in eight local print editions and with 24/7 access to its digital version, 20 Minuten offers information and entertainment with stories from politics, business, sports and leisure activities in three languages. On the digital channels, 20 Minuten also offers moving-image and audio formats as well as other leading-edge technologies. 20 Minuten, which is part of the TX Group, comprises 20 Minuten, 20 minutes and 20 minuti, 20 Minuten Radio. lematin.ch, Encore and the ventures outside Switzerland (L'essentiel in Luxembourg, Heute in Austria and BT in Denmark). www.20minuten.ch


Contact
Eliane Loum, Head of Communication 20 Minuten,
+41 44 248 41 34, [email protected]



Disclaimer

TX Group AG published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 14:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TX GROUP AG
10:12aTX  : 20 Minuten transfers minority holding in Danish commuter medium BT to Berl..
PU
08:02aEQS-NEWS  : 20 Minuten transfère à Berlingske Media sa participation minoritaire..
DJ
08:02aEQS-NEWS  : 20 Minuten transfers minority holding in Danish commuter medium BT t..
DJ
06/10Swiss Digital Alliance appoints Silvano Oeschger as Managing Director of its ..
TE
05/11Emmanuel Fleig to become new Managing Director of 20 Minuten
TE
04/08TX  : Zürcher Tamedia To Merge Two Editorial Offices In Bern
MT
03/24TX Group launches public bug bounty program for 20 Minuten
TE
03/18Doodle posts strong sales growth
TE
03/11TX  : Books FY20 Loss of $121 Million on Goodwill Impairment
MT
03/11TX GROUP : Economic downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis leads to a 13 per ..
TE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 938 M 1 017 M 1 017 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 293 M 318 M 318 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,26%
Capitalization 932 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 3 557
Free-Float 21,3%
Chart TX GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
TX Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TX GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 88,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Sandro Macciacchini Head-Finance, Human Resources & Investor Relations
Pietro Supino Chairman & Publisher
Samuel Hügli Head-Technology & Ventures Division
Roman Hess Head-Technology & Ventures
Konstantin Richter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TX GROUP AG24.29%1 002
SCHIBSTED ASA18.92%10 705
INFORMA PLC-4.66%10 524
PEARSON PLC21.78%8 776
LAGARDÈRE5.86%3 234
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC31.95%3 056