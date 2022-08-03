TXC : The Company will hold the Investor Conference on August 17th, 2022
08/03/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Provided by: TXC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/03
Time of announcement
15:22:27
Subject
The Company will hold the Investor Conference
on August 17th, 2022
Date of events
2022/08/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Regent Taipei 4F (No. 3, LN. 39,Sec.2 Zhongshan N.Rd.,Taipei)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will hold the Investor Conference to provide
recent operational results and future business outlook
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The presentation material will be posted on
TWSE's Market Observation Post System