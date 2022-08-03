Log in
    3042   TW0003042008

TXC CORPORATION

(3042)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
86.70 TWD   -1.03%
86.70 TWD   -1.03%
TXC : The Company will hold the Investor Conference on August 17th, 2022

08/03/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TXC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 15:22:27
Subject 
 The Company will hold the Investor Conference
on August 17th, 2022
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Regent Taipei 4F (No. 3, LN. 39,Sec.2 Zhongshan N.Rd.,Taipei)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will hold the Investor Conference to provide
recent operational results and future business outlook
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The presentation material will be posted on
TWSE's Market Observation Post System

Disclaimer

TXC Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 07:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 275 M 477 M 477 M
Net income 2022 2 947 M 98,5 M 98,5 M
Net cash 2022 1 390 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,16x
Yield 2022 8,52%
Capitalization 26 856 M 897 M 897 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 718
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart TXC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TXC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TXC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 86,70 TWD
Average target price 110,71 TWD
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wan Shing Lin Chairman & General Manager
Gon Wen Hong Chief Financial Officer
Chih Hsun Chu Head-Research & Development
Shang Wu Yue Independent Director
Song Chi Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TXC CORPORATION-17.82%897
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.85%50 233
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-12.60%45 516
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.51%37 631
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-52.61%8 240
JABIL INC.-15.79%8 149