TXC : The Company will hold the Investor Conference on August 17th, 2022

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/17 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 (Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Regent Taipei 4F (No. 3, LN. 39,Sec.2 Zhongshan N.Rd.,Taipei) 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company will hold the Investor Conference to provide recent operational results and future business outlook 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: The presentation material will be posted on TWSE's Market Observation Post System