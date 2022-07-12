Log in
    3042   TW0003042008

TXC CORPORATION

(3042)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
89.60 TWD   +1.36%
04:04aTXC : The unaudited income before tax of TXC in June, 2022
PU
06/30TXC : Announcement on the adjustment of conversion price of TXC's 5th domestic unsecured convertible bond
PU
06/14TXC : To announce the dividend record date and the distribution date of cash dividends
PU
Summary 
Summary

TXC : The unaudited income before tax of TXC in June, 2022

07/12/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TXC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/12 Time of announcement 15:50:46
Subject 
 The unaudited income before tax of
TXC in June, 2022
Date of events 2022/07/12 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12
2.Company name:TXC CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:

     Item               The Month　　The Month　  Accumulated　  Accumulated
Unit:NT$ thousand       2022'Jun.      YoY(%)         2022　        YoY(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sales Revenues       $  1,189,727      -9.6%　   $  6,730,580      -12.0%

Operating Income     $    261,562     -12.3%　   $  1,438,099      -17.2%

Income Before Tax    $    398,690      17.9%　   $  1,832,936        0.8%

EPS Before Tax(NT$)  $       1.29                $       5.92

6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TXC Corporation published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
