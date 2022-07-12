TXC : The unaudited income before tax of TXC in June, 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12 2.Company name:TXC CORPORATION 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: Item The Month The Month Accumulated Accumulated Unit:NT$ thousand 2022'Jun. YoY(%) 2022 YoY(%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales Revenues $ 1,189,727 -9.6% $ 6,730,580 -12.0% Operating Income $ 261,562 -12.3% $ 1,438,099 -17.2% Income Before Tax $ 398,690 17.9% $ 1,832,936 0.8% EPS Before Tax(NT$) $ 1.29 $ 5.92 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None