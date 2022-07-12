TXC : The unaudited income before tax of TXC in June, 2022
07/12/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Provided by: TXC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/12
Time of announcement
15:50:46
Subject
The unaudited income before tax of
TXC in June, 2022
Date of events
2022/07/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12
2.Company name:TXC CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
Item The Month The Month Accumulated Accumulated
Unit:NT$ thousand 2022'Jun. YoY(%) 2022 YoY(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sales Revenues $ 1,189,727 -9.6% $ 6,730,580 -12.0%
Operating Income $ 261,562 -12.3% $ 1,438,099 -17.2%
Income Before Tax $ 398,690 17.9% $ 1,832,936 0.8%
EPS Before Tax(NT$) $ 1.29 $ 5.92
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None