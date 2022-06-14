TXC : The unaudited income before tax of TXC in May, 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/14 2.Company name:TXC CORPORATION 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: Item The Month The Month Accumulated Accumulated Unit:NT$ thousand 2022'May YoY(%) 2022 YoY(%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales Revenues $ 1,173,696 -18.1% $ 5,540,853 -12.6% Operating Income $ 269,619 -24.1% $ 1,176,537 -18.2% Income Before Tax $ 292,730 -19.9% $ 1,434,246 -3.2% EPS Before Tax(NT$) $ 0.94 $ 4.63 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None