    3042   TW0003042008

TXC CORPORATION

(3042)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-12
101.00 TWD   -1.94%
TXC : To announce the dividend record date and the distribution date of cash dividends
PU
TXC : The unaudited income before tax of TXC in May, 2022
PU
TXC : Announcement of the expiry of the term of the members of Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee and the list of new appointments
PU
TXC : The unaudited income before tax of TXC in May, 2022

06/14/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TXC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/14 Time of announcement 15:12:43
Subject 
 The unaudited income before tax of
TXC in May, 2022
Date of events 2022/06/14 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/14
2.Company name:TXC CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:

     Item              The Month　　The Month　  Accumulated　  Accumulated
Unit:NT$ thousand       2022'May      YoY(%)         2022　        YoY(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sales Revenues       $  1,173,696     -18.1%　   $  5,540,853      -12.6%

Operating Income     $    269,619     -24.1%　   $  1,176,537      -18.2%

Income Before Tax    $    292,730     -19.9%　   $  1,434,246       -3.2%

EPS Before Tax(NT$)  $       0.94                $       4.63

6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TXC Corporation published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 121 M 508 M 508 M
Net income 2022 2 946 M 98,9 M 98,9 M
Net cash 2022 2 134 M 71,7 M 71,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 7,35%
Capitalization 31 285 M 1 051 M 1 051 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 718
Free-Float 92,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wan Shing Lin Chairman & General Manager
Gon Wen Hong Chief Financial Officer
Chih Hsun Chu Head-Research & Development
Shang Wu Yue Independent Director
Song Chi Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TXC CORPORATION-4.27%1 051
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.7.21%53 281
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-22.76%40 337
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-32.22%36 056
JABIL INC.-15.62%8 383
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-55.66%7 508