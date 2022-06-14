TXC : The unaudited income before tax of TXC in May, 2022
06/14/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Provided by: TXC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/14
Time of announcement
15:12:43
Subject
The unaudited income before tax of
TXC in May, 2022
Date of events
2022/06/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/14
2.Company name:TXC CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
Item The Month The Month Accumulated Accumulated
Unit:NT$ thousand 2022'May YoY(%) 2022 YoY(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sales Revenues $ 1,173,696 -18.1% $ 5,540,853 -12.6%
Operating Income $ 269,619 -24.1% $ 1,176,537 -18.2%
Income Before Tax $ 292,730 -19.9% $ 1,434,246 -3.2%
EPS Before Tax(NT$) $ 0.94 $ 4.63
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None