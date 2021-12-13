TXC : The unaudited income before tax of TXC in November, 2021
12/13/2021 | 03:36am EST
Provided by: TXC CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2021/12/13
Time of announcement
16:24:50
Subject
The unaudited income before tax of
TXC in November, 2021
Date of events
2021/12/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/13
2.Company name:TXC CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
Item The Month�@�@The Month�@ Accumulated�@ Accumulated
Unit:NT$ thousand 2021'Nov. YoY(%) 2021'Jan-Nov.�@ YoY(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sales Revenues $ 1,083,148 1.0%�@ $ 14,106,787 41.4%
Operating Income $ 204,591 44.0%�@ $ 3,228,131 125.0%
Income Before Tax $ 226,403 37.4%�@ $ 3,437,414 127.1%
EPS Before Tax(NT$) $ 0.73 $ 11.09
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
TXC Corporation published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 08:35:02 UTC.