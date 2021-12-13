Log in
    3042   TW0003042008

TXC CORPORATION

(3042)
TXC : The unaudited income before tax of TXC in November, 2021

12/13/2021 | 03:36am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TXC CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/13 Time of announcement 16:24:50
Subject 
 The unaudited income before tax of
TXC in November, 2021
Date of events 2021/12/13 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/13
2.Company name:TXC CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:

     Item              The Month�@�@The Month�@  Accumulated�@  Accumulated
Unit:NT$ thousand       2021'Nov.     YoY(%)    2021'Jan-Nov.�@    YoY(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sales Revenues       $ 1,083,148       1.0%�@   $ 14,106,787       41.4%

Operating Income     $   204,591      44.0%�@   $  3,228,131      125.0%

Income Before Tax    $   226,403      37.4%�@   $  3,437,414      127.1%

EPS Before Tax(NT$)  $      0.73                $      11.09

6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TXC Corporation published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 08:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
