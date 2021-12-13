TXC : The unaudited income before tax of TXC in November, 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/13 2.Company name:TXC CORPORATION 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: Item The Month�@�@The Month�@ Accumulated�@ Accumulated Unit:NT$ thousand 2021'Nov. YoY(%) 2021'Jan-Nov.�@ YoY(%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales Revenues $ 1,083,148 1.0%�@ $ 14,106,787 41.4% Operating Income $ 204,591 44.0%�@ $ 3,228,131 125.0% Income Before Tax $ 226,403 37.4%�@ $ 3,437,414 127.1% EPS Before Tax(NT$) $ 0.73 $ 11.09 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None