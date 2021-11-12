The unaudited income before tax of TXC in October, 2021
11/12/2021
Provided by: TXC CORPORATION
2021/11/12
15:34:43
The unaudited income before tax of
TXC in October, 2021
2021/11/12
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/12
2.Company name:TXC CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
Item The Month�@�@The Month�@ Accumulated�@ Accumulated
Unit:NT$ thousand 2021'Oct. YoY(%) 2021'Jan-Oct.�@ YoY(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sales Revenues $ 1,268,669 16.7%�@ $ 13,023,640 46.3%
Operating Income $ 290,769 80.2%�@ $ 3,023,541 133.9%
Income Before Tax $ 306,961 89.9%�@ $ 3,211,010 138.1%
EPS Before Tax(NT$) $ 0.99 $ 10.36
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
TXC Corporation published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 07:46:02 UTC.