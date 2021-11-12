The unaudited income before tax of TXC in October, 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/12 2.Company name:TXC CORPORATION 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: Item The Month�@�@The Month�@ Accumulated�@ Accumulated Unit:NT$ thousand 2021'Oct. YoY(%) 2021'Jan-Oct.�@ YoY(%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales Revenues $ 1,268,669 16.7%�@ $ 13,023,640 46.3% Operating Income $ 290,769 80.2%�@ $ 3,023,541 133.9% Income Before Tax $ 306,961 89.9%�@ $ 3,211,010 138.1% EPS Before Tax(NT$) $ 0.99 $ 10.36 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None