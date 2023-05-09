Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TXO Energy Partners, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXO   US87313P1030

TXO ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.

(TXO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59:50 2023-05-09 pm EDT
21.85 USD   -0.82%
04:56pTXO Partners Declares First Quarter 2023 Distribution of $0.50 on Common Units; Provides 2023 Distribution Outlook; Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Announces Name Change
BU
04/18TXO ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K
BU
02/21Capital One Initiates TXO Energy Partners at Overweight Rating With $35 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TXO Partners Declares First Quarter 2023 Distribution of $0.50 on Common Units; Provides 2023 Distribution Outlook; Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Announces Name Change

05/09/2023 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE: TXO) (formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P.) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared TXO’s first quarterly distribution of $0.50 per common unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The quarterly distribution will be paid on May 30, 2023 to eligible unitholders of record as of the close of trading on May 22, 2023. In accordance with the terms of TXO’s partnership agreement, the amount of the distribution was prorated for the period from January 31, 2023 (the closing date of TXO’s initial public offering) through March 31, 2023, based on the actual length of that period.

“We are proud of our successful initial public offering in January that launched TXO Partners as a new public company and want to thank our existing partners while welcoming new owners to our mission,” stated Bob R. Simpson, Chairman and CEO. “Given our outlook for commodities and our prolific producing properties, we anticipate a full-year distribution of more than $2 per unit with production growth greater than 2% for 2023.”

President of Business Operations and CFO, Brent Clum, further commented, “Our unique strategy as a production and distribution enterprise is to maximize economic returns for the investor today, while managing our assets with a long-term vision. We believe our legacy assets provide operational confidence, and our stewardship as experienced owners drives financial discipline. We believe we can grow production and expand our resource base as well as providing, securing, and distributing real cash returns for our owners.”

Keith A. Hutton, President of Production and Development, also offers his insight: “Given our knowledge and experience with the properties, our technical team will deploy a highly efficient capital program and target high-impact additions to our existing footprint to enhance value over the long term.”

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

TXO’s financial statements and related footnotes will be available in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which TXO will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today. The 10-Q will be available on TXO’s Investor Relations website at www.txopartners.com/investors or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Name Change

Effective May 8, 2023, TXO changed its name from TXO Energy Partners, L.P. to TXO Partners, L.P. pursuant to an Amended & Restated Certificate of Limited Partnership filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware. TXO’s general partner changed its name from “TXO Energy GP, LLC” to “TXO Partners GP, LLC” on the same date.

TXO will begin trading under the name TXO Partners, L.P. effective May 19, 2023 and will continue to use the trading symbol “TXO.”

Non-U.S. Withholding Information

This press release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulations Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of TXO’s distribution to foreign unitholders as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, TXO’s distributions to foreign unitholders are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

About TXO Partners, L.P.

TXO Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. TXO’s current acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the words such as “may,” “assume,” “forecast,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “plan,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “budget” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our 2023 distribution outlook, estimated average 2023 NYMEX pricing, our estimated average production volumes during 2023, our ability to execute our strategy and the impacts of future commodity price changes. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events at the time such statement was made, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. Our assumptions and future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks, uncertainties and factors, including, without limitation, the following: our ability to meet distribution expectations and projections; the volatility of oil, natural gas and NGL prices; our ability to safely and efficiently operate TXO’s assets; uncertainties about our estimated oil, natural gas and NGL reserves, including the impact of commodity price declines on the economic producibility of such reserves, and in projecting future rates of production; and the risks and other factors disclosed in TXO’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, TXO does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for TXO to predict all such factors.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TXO ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
04:56pTXO Partners Declares First Quarter 2023 Distribution of $0.50 on Common Units; Provide..
BU
04/18TXO ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K
BU
02/21Capital One Initiates TXO Energy Partners at Overweight Rating With $35 Price Target
MT
02/21Stifel Starts TXO Energy Partners at Buy With $31 Price Target
MT
02/21Raymond James Initiates Coverage on TXO Energy Partners With Strong Buy Rating, $34 Pri..
MT
02/06TXO Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Closing of Exercise of IPO Underwriters' Over-Allot..
BU
01/31TXO Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Board Appointments
CI
01/27TXO Energy Partners, Formerly MorningStar Partners, Lists on NYSE After IPO
MT
01/26TXO Energy Partners, L.P. has completed an IPO in the amount of $100 million.
CI
2022TXO Energy Partners, L.P. has filed an IPO in the amount of $100 million.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TXO ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 309 M - -
Net income 2023 53,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 10,7%
Capitalization 677 M 677 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
EV / Sales 2024 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart TXO ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
TXO Energy Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TXO ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,03 $
Average target price 32,33 $
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bob R. Simpson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brent W. Clum CFO, President-Business Operations & Director
Keith A. Hutton Director, President-Production & Development
Rick J. Settle Director
John Luther King Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TXO ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.0.00%677
CHEVRON CORPORATION-11.09%302 347
CONOCOPHILLIPS-14.49%122 095
CNOOC LIMITED30.86%79 153
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-11.70%66 884
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.65%62 907
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer