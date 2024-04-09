Milan, 09 April 2024- Azimut Direct, the Azimut Group's fintech company specialising in direct lending, minibonds, and private equity, has entered into a strategic partnership with TXT Group, a Global Digital Enabler operating in several markets as an end-to-end provider of software solutions, consulting, and services supporting the digital transformation of its customers' products and processes.



The collaboration was created to pool the fintech know-how of the two companies, particularly in relation to the promotion of the Polaris platform: an innovative Made In Italy suite developed by TXT, aimed at fostering collaboration between buyers, suppliers and financial partners, to enhance strengths and minimise risk throughout the supply chain.



With Azimut Direct, TXT e-solutions S.p.A. strengthens the positioning of its Smart Solutions portfolio in the fintech market. Polaris is the smart solution developed by TXT for Supply Chain Finance, i.e. a digital platform within which client companies feed their trade debt to their suppliers and make it negotiable. Polaris thus allows client companies and their suppliers to collaboratively manage the financial component of their relationship, ensuring liquidity to the supply chain thanks to the intervention of investors who can purchase certain and uncontested trade receivables.



"It is a source of pride for us to develop this project with TXT, aligning with Azimut Direct's fintech DNA. Regulatory, accounting, and legislative changes present continuous challenges in the corporate world. Finding appropriate responses allows us to take charge of these transitional moments, turning potential threats into growth opportunities", explains Paolo Altichieri, Managing Director of Azimut Direct.



"The aim of the Polaris initiative is to promote an active market in corporate commercial debt, benefiting suppliers by reducing their reliance on traditional bank credit and strengthening their liquidity management, with positive effects on the sustainability of their business over time. This partnership with Azimut Direct, an important and innovative player in the financial markets, allows us to work together towards this goal," comments Francesco Sacchi, CEO of TXT WCS and founder of Polaris.

About Azimut Direct

Azimut Direct SpA is the Azimut Group's fintech company specialising in minibonds, direct lending and private equity. Through cutting-edge technologies, professional consulting, fast response times and alternative and complementary finance tools, Azimut Direct sup-ports the real economy, accompanying SMEs to the world of investors and connecting businesses with the capital market.

About TXT e-solutions

TXT is an international IT Group, end-to-end provider of consultancy, software services and solutions, supporting the digital transformation of customers' products and core processes. With a proprietary software portfolio and deep expertise in vertical domains, TXT operates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. TXT is headquartered in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Canada, SIngapore and the United States of America. The holding company TXT e-solutions S.p.A, has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, STAR segment (TXT.MI), since July 2000.

