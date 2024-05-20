(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Monday's Small-Cap in Piazza Affari.
FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS
Eems is advancing 9.7 percent to EUR0.226 per share, in position for fifth session to close with bullish candle.
TXT e-solutions is advancing 5.2% to EUR24.30 per share, updating its 52-week high.
FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS
SS Lazio is giving up 3.6%, veering lower after five sessions among the bullish.
Aedes is stepping back 3.0%, on its fourth session with a bearish candle.
