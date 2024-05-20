May 20, 2024 at 07:12 am EDT

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Monday's Small-Cap in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Eems is advancing 9.7 percent to EUR0.226 per share, in position for fifth session to close with bullish candle.

TXT e-solutions is advancing 5.2% to EUR24.30 per share, updating its 52-week high.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

SS Lazio is giving up 3.6%, veering lower after five sessions among the bullish.

Aedes is stepping back 3.0%, on its fourth session with a bearish candle.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.