(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa on Monday announced that it has sold 176,471 of its own shares to the "PIPE" fund - private investment in public equity - managed by Alkemia SGR Spa, at a price of EUR17.00 per share, higher than their average carrying value and compared to the average market value of the last 3 months of EUR16.23.

The transaction allows TXT to add to its shareholders a strategic financial partner, which brings its financial and ICT sector expertise to support TXT's growth -- including through external avenues --, the company explained in a note.

The "PIPE" fund is a confidential closed-end fund recently launched by Alkemia SGR with the collaboration of Amber Capital SGR, focused on investment operations in listed companies with capitalizations between EUR50 million and EUR500 million and operating in highly innovative sectors.

On Monday, TXT e-solutions closed 1.4 percent in the red at EUR17.84 per share.

