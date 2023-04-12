SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APRIL 20TH, 2023: PROXY FORM AND VOTING INSTRUCTIONS TO COMPUTERSHARE

NOTE: It is not possible to grant this proxy form without the voting instructions form to be downloaded from the company's website Voting instruction form https://www.txtgroup.com/investors/shareholders-meetings/ can be requested by phone at no. +39 02 46776814/34.

the proxy will be valid only if the statement to the issuer from the intermediary, in compliance with intermediary accounting records, on behalf of the person with the right to vote to legitimate attendance and voting, has been received by the Company before the start of the meeting works

the proxy to the Appointed Representative may contain voting instructions even on just a number of proposals on the agenda and that, in this event, the vote shall be exercised only for the proposals in relation to which voting instructions have been conferred.

DELEGATES the above Appointed Representative to attend and vote at the abovementioned general meeting, with reference to the shares above, in accordance with the instructions provided and DECLARES that no matter of compatibility or suspension are affecting the right to vote and he/she is aware that:

entitled to exercise the voting right at 2023/11/04 (Record Date) as:  registered share holder -  legal representative -  attorney/proxy holder with authority to

Fill in the requested information on the basis of the Instructions below. The Company will be notified by Computershare S.p.A. (1) * mandatory information

Computershare S.p.A., acting as Appointed Representative, is not subject to any conflicts of interest as defined under Article 135-decies of Legislative Decree 58/98. However, in the event of unknown circumstances or in the event of amendment or integration to the motions presented to the meeting, Computershare does not intend to vote in a manner incompatible with the instructions received.

The proxy and voting instructions, to be conferred by April 18, 2023, may be revoked within the same date with the procedures used for the conferral. Conferral of proxy and voting instructions by signing and submitting this form is free of charge, except where transmission or postal charges apply.

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. (the Company) has appointed Computershare S.p.A., through its employee or duly entrusted staff member, acting as Appointed Representative pursuant to article 135- undecies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/98 (TUF) and to article 106 of Law Decree on March, 17th 2020 n. 18, converted into Law no. 27 of 24 April 2020, lately modified and at least as extended by effect of paragraph 10 of art. 3, of Law Decree no.198 on 29 December 2022 converted into Law no. 14 of 24 February 2023, to collect proxies for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened on April 20, 2023 in single call, in accordance with the terms and conditions stated in the Notice of the Meeting published on the company's website https://www.txtgroup.com/investors/shareholders- meetings/.

Proxy form and Voting instructions to Computershare S.p.A. which is the only subject legitimately entitled to attend the Meeting

the remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to paragraphs 4 and 6 of Article 123-ter of

Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid: Consultation on the second section regarding

Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid: Approval of the first section regarding the

report on operations and reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and External Auditors,

Approval of the Financial Statements for the year ending 31 December 2022, Board of Directors'

INSTRUCTS the Appointed Representative to vote at the above indicated shareholders' meeting as follow (8)

(For use of Appointed Representative only - tick relevant boxes and send to Computershare S.p.A. as per the instructions for filling in)

Section A - vote For the list (motion) with the number to be filled in the side box or vote Contrary/Abstention to all lists (motions) (12)

Section A - vote For the list (motion) with the number to be filled in the side box or vote Contrary/Abstention to all lists (motions) (12)

Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors;

resolved on 20 April 2022, for the portion not used, and renewal of the authorisation up to a

Examination of the proposed revocation of the authorisation to purchase and sell treasury shares

Vote for proposed derivative action pursuant art. 2393, subsection 2, of Italian civil code upon approval of the annual financial statements (If no voting instruction are indicated, the Appointed Representative will vote C - against)

(vote that will not be taken due to the relevant legislation)

Computershare S.p.A., as Appointed Representative, has not personal interest or on behalf of third party in the proposals mentioned, however, in the event of unknown circumstances or in the event of amendment or integration to the motion presented to the meeting, Computershare does not intend to vote in a manner incompatible with the instructions received in Sections A and C.

The vote is expressed by ticking the relevant box between the following: F (for), C (against) or A (abstention).

10. There is the Section A2 to receive instructions when an alternative, complementary or additional resolution to the motion proposed by the Board of Directors had been presented and published pursuant to art. 126-bis of the TUF, within the term and in the cases provided. The Appointed Representative shall vote on each motion in accordance with the instructions and the delegating party shall give instructions consistent with the type of proposals (alternative or complementary) published.

11. In the absence of a proposal from the Board of Directors or other proposal published subsequently and reported in the instruction form, the Appointed Representative will be called to approve a proposal from those presented at the meeting by the President on behalf of the proposing subjects. Therefore the voting instructions are collected by the Appointed Representative in Section C as the only expression of vote on the proposals presented by the subjects indicated therein. The voting instructions provided in relation to the different characteristics of the proposers indicated in Section C may also be identical to each other but bind the Appointed Representative to cast the vote only if the proposer has the characteristics indicated in the correspondent instruction. In the case of several proposals submitted by various subjects holding minority interests not previously disclosed and not reported in the instruction form, the Appointed Representative will not be able to cast any vote.

12. Indicate the number of the list or the proposal (as provided on the Company website) that you want to vote "for" or indicate your preference to vote against (C) or to abstain

(A) which will apply to all lists/proposals. If only one list/proposal is presented, the voting instructions will relate to that one.

The resolutions proposed to the shareholders' meeting, which are briefly referred to herein, are reported in the Reports published on the company website www.txtgroup.com

Provide the name and surname of the signatory of the Proxy form and Voting instructions.

Provide details of a valid form of identification of the proxy signatory.

Reference to the communication made by the intermediary and its name.

Provide the securities account number, Bank Codes and Branch Codes of the Depository, or in any case its name, available in the securities account statement.

To be completed only if the registered shareholder is different from the proxy signatory; mandatory indications on relevant personal details must be included.

Specify the capacity of the proxy signatory and, where applicable, attach documentary proof of his power.

8. Pursuant to article 135-undecies, subsection 3, of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, "Shares for which full or partial proxy is conferred are calculated for the purpose of determining due constitution of the shareholders' meeting. With regard to proposals for which no voting instructions are given, the shares of the shareholder concerned are not considered in calculating the majority and the percentage of capital required for the resolutions to be carried".

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. - Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting April 20, 2023

Instructions for filling in and submitting the form

1. The Proxy form must be notified to the Company ( together with a valid ID document and, in case, the documentation providing proof of the signatory power ) via the Appointed Representative together with the Voting Instructions reserved to him within April 18, 2023, using one of the following methods:

1) Online: completing the online form available on the Company's website, assuming that the Proxy Grantor (as Individual or as Legal Entity), in order to receive the credential ID, is enabled to identify himself with the required documentation or is a Registered Email Holder;

2) Registered Email Holders (PEC): as an attachment document (PDF format) sent to ufficiomilano@pecserviziotitoli.it in the event that the Proxy Grantor (as Individual or as Legal Entity) is a Registerd Email Holder;

3) Digital Signature Holders (FEA): as an attachment document with digital signature sent to ufficiomilano@pecserviziotitoli.it in the event that the Proxy Grantor (as Individual or as Legal Entity) is a Digital Signature Holder;

4) Common Email address Holders: as an attachment document (PDF format) sent to ufficiomilano@pecserviziotitoli.it . In this case, the hard copy of the proxy shall be sent via ordinary mail service to Computershare S.p.A. in Lorenzo Mascheroni street, 20145 Milan (MI), Italy, as soon as possible;