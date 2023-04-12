SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APRIL 20TH, 2023: PROXY FORM TO CONFER THE PROXY/SUB DELEGATION TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE

Txt e-solutions S.p.A. -Shareholders' Meeting April 20, 2023

Proxy form to confer the proxy/sub delegation to the Appointed Representative exclusively entitled to attend to the Meeting

pursuant to article. 106, paragraph 4, Law Decree n. 18 on March, 17th, 2020

Computershare S.p.A., with registered office in Milan, Via Lorenzo Mascheroni, 19 (hereinafter, "Computershare" or the " Controller"), Appointed Representative of the company pursuant to article 135-undecies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/98 (TUF) and art. 106 DL 17 March 2020 n. 18, as controller of "Processing" (as defined in article 4 of the Regulation) of Personal Data (as defined below) provides the present "Information on Personal Data Processing", in compliance with the provisions of the applicable law (article 13 of Regulation and subsequent national legislation)

Object and methods of processing

The personal data of the shareholder and of his possible representative (hereinafter, the "Delegating party"), as well as the residence, the tax code, the details of the identification document, the email address, the telephone number and the shareholding (hereinafter "Personal Data") are communicated by the Delegating party, even by electronic means, to Computershare through this form, in order to grant the proxy to attend and to vote at the shareholders' meeting on behalf of the Delegating party according his voting instructions

The Controller process the Personal Data of the Delegating party reported in this form, lawfully, fairly and limited to what is necessary in relation to the purposes for which they are processed. The processing - as collection or any other operation as set forth in the definition of "processing" pursuant article 4 of the Regulation - shall be performed by papery or automated means, implementing the appropriate organizational and logical measures required by the purposes here above mentioned.

Purpose and legal basis of the Processing

The purpose of the Processing by the Controller is to allow the correct expression of voting instruction by the Appointed Representative in the shareholders' meeting on behalf of the Delegating Party, in compliance with the provisions of the aforementioned art. 135-undecies of TUF and art. 106 DL 17 March 2020 n. 18.

The legal basis of the Processing is represented by:

contractual obligations : to comply with the obligations arising from the agreement between the Delegating Party and the Appointed Representative;

: to comply with the obligations arising from the agreement between the Delegating Party and the Appointed Representative; legal obligations : to comply with the legal obligations the Appointed Representative shall fulfil towards the company and the Authorities.

The collection and the Processing of Personal Data is necessary for the purposes indicated above. Failure to provide the aforementioned Personal Data implies, therefore, the impossibility to establish and manage the above agreement.

Recipients, storage and transfer of Personal Data

The Personal Data will be made accessible, for the purposes mentioned above - before, during and after the shareholders' meeting - to the employees and collaborators of the Controller who are in charge of Processing.

The Personal Data provided will be kept for a period of at least 1 year, in accordance with current legislation and will be disclosed to third parties only in compliance with legal obligations or regulations or at the request of the Authorities. This period is consistent with the provisions of current legislation.

Personal Data will be processed within the European Union and stored on servers located within the European Union. The Personal Data will be communicated to the Company to comply with the obligation under the law regarding the shareholders meeting's minutes, updating of shareholders' register and to third parties only if required by the Authorities.

Rights of the Delegating party

The Delegating Party has the right to ask, in every moment, which Personal Data and how they are processed . The Delegating party may ask to update, complete, correct or even erase the Personal Data. The Delegating party can also ask to restrict the use of his Personal Data or withdraw the consent to use them, but in such case it will be impossible to attend and vote at the shareholders' meeting. The Personal Data and the voting instructions will be kept for 1 year at disposal of the Authorities.

For the exercise of the aforementioned rights, the Delegating party can write to Computershare to the address reported in the form or to the following email address dataprotection@computershare.it. For the Privacy Policy and all Computershare activities, please visit our website https://www.computershare.com/it/Pages/Privacy.aspx.

Computershare S.p.A.