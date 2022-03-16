Shareholders' Meeting April 20th, 2022: Proxy form and Voting instructions to Computershare

NOTE: It is not possible to grant this proxy form without the voting instructions form to be downloaded from the company's website www.txtgroup.com (section Who We Are/Shareholders' Meeting)Voting instruction form can be requested by phone at no. +39 02 46776834.

the proxy will be valid only if the statement to the issuer from the intermediary, in compliance with intermediary accounting records, on behalf of the person with the right to vote to legitimate attendance and voting, has been received by the Company before the start of the meeting works

the proxy to the Appointed Representative may contain voting instructions even on just a number of proposals on the agenda and that, in this event, the vote shall be exercised only for the proposals in relation to which voting instructions have been conferred.

DELEGATES the above Appointed Representative to attend and vote at the abovementioned general meeting, with reference to the shares above, in accordance with the instructions provided and DECLARES that no matter of compatibility or suspension are affecting the right to vote and he/she is aware that:

registered in the name of ………………………………………………………………………………Place of birth *............................................................

(2) entitled to exercise the voting right at 04/07/2022 (Record Date) as: registered share holder - legal representative -

Fill in the requested information on the basis of the Instructions below. The Company will be notified by Computershare S.p.A. (1)

Computershare S.p.A., acting as Appointed Representative, is not subject to any conflicts of interest as defined under Article 135-decies of Legislative Decree 58/98. However, in the event of unknown circumstances or in the event of amendment or integration to the motions presented to the meeting, Computershare does not intend to vote in a manner incompatible with the instructions received.

Art. 135-decies of Legislative Decree 58/98 (Conflicts of interest of representative and substitute)

Conferral of proxy and voting instructions by signing and submitting this form is free of charge, except where transmission or postal charges apply.

The proxy and voting instructions, to be conferred by April 14th 2022 may be revoked within the same date with the procedures used for the conferral.

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. (the Company) has appointed Computershare S.p.A., through its employee or duly entrusted staff member, acting as Appointed Representative pursuant to article 135- undecies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/98 (TUF) and to article 106 of Law Decree on March, 17th 2020 n. 18, converted into Law no. 27 of 24 April 2020, as extended by effect of paragraph 6 of art. 3, of Law Decree no.228 on 30 December 2021 converted into Law no. 15 of 25 February 2022, to collect proxies for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened on April 20th 2022 in single call, in accordance with the terms and conditions stated in the Notice of the Meeting published on the company's website www.txtgroup.com (section Who We Are/Shareholders' Meeting).

Proxy form and Voting instructions to Computershare S.p.A. which is the only subject legitimately entitled to attend the Meeting

Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9)

remuneration policy pursuant to paragraphs 3, 3-bis and 3-ter of Article 123-ter of Italian Legislative

3. Report on the Remuneration Policy and Compensation Paid. Approval of the first section regarding the

Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9)

2. Approval of allocation of profit for the year;

Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9)

of the consolidated financial statements. Presentation of the Declaration of non-financial character drawn

operations and the reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors, presentation

1. Approval of the Financial Statements for the year ending 31 December 2021, Board of Directors' report on

INSTRUCTS the Appointed Representative to vote at the above indicated shareholders' meeting as follow (8)

(For use of Appointed Representative only - tick relevant boxes and send to Computershare S.p.A. as per the instructions for filling in)

This voting instructions form could be amended to include any proposal of resolution and/or vote on the items on the agenda that were presented by shareholders until April 5th 2022; in this event, the voting instruction will be dispatched by April 14th, 2022, including the new proposals, in line with the notice of call

Proxy form and Voting instructions to Computershare S.p.A. which is the only subject legitimately entitled to attend the Meeting

statements (If no voting instruction are indicated, the Appointed Representative will vote C - against)

Vote for proposed derivative action pursuant art. 2393, subsection 2, of Italian civil code upon approval of the annual financial

Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9)

meeting of 22 April 2021, to the extent not used, and renew the authorisation up to a maximum of one

5. Proposal to revoke the authorisation to purchase and sell treasury shares resolved by the shareholders'

Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9)

Report pursuant to paragraphs 4 and 6 of article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998;

4. Report on Remuneration Policy and Compensation Paid. Advisory vote on the Second Section of the

Proxy form and Voting instructions to Computershare S.p.A. which is the only subject legitimately entitled to attend the Meeting

9. The resolutions proposed to the shareholders' meeting, which are briefly referred to herein, are reported in the Reports published on the company website www.txtgroup.com (section Who We Are/Shareholders' Meeting).

Computershare S.p.A., as Appointed Representative, has not personal interest or on behalf of third party in the proposals mentioned, however, in the event of unknown circumstances or in the event of amendment or integration to the motion presented to the meeting, Computershare does not intend to vote in a manner incompatible with the instructions received in Sections A and C.

The vote is expressed by ticking the relevant box between the following: F (for), C (against) or A (abstention).

10. There is the Section A2 to receive instructions when an alternative, complementary or additional resolution to the motion proposed by the Board of Directors had been presented and published pursuant to art. 126-bis of the TUF, within the term and in the cases provided. The Appointed Representative shall vote on each motion in accordance with the instructions and the delegating party shall give instructions consistent with the type of proposals (alternative or complementary) published.

Provide the name and surname of the signatory of the Proxy form and Voting instructions.

Provide details of a valid form of identification of the proxy signatory.

Reference to the communication made by the intermediary and its name.

Provide the securities account number, Bank Codes and Branch Codes of the Depository, or in any case its name, available in the securities account statement.

To be completed only if the registered shareholder is different from the proxy signatory; mandatory indications on relevant personal details must be included.

Specify the capacity of the proxy signatory and, where applicable, attach documentary proof of his power.

8. Pursuant to article 135- undecies , subsection 3, of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, "Shares for which full or partial proxy is conferred are calculated for the purpose of determining due constitution of the shareholders' meeting. With regard to proposals for which no voting instructions are given, the shares of the shareholder concerned are not considered in calculating the majority and the percentage of capital required for the resolutions to be carried".

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. - Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting April 20 th 2022

Proxy form and Voting instructions to Computershare S.p.A. which is the only subject legitimately entitled to attend the Meeting

Instructions for filling in and submitting the form

This form could be updated and integrated if the Company receives requests for integrations or proposals pursuant to art. 126-bis of the TUF (where applicable) or individual resolution proposals relating to the items on the agenda, as provided in the notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting, respectively, in the paragraphs " Integration of the agenda and presentation of new proposals for resolutions " and " Individual proposals of resolution ".

1. The Proxy form must be notified to the Company ( together with a valid ID document and, in case, the documentation providing proof of the signatory power ) via the Appointed Representative together with the Voting Instructions reserved to him within 14 th April 2022 , using one of the following methods:

1) Registered Email Holders (PEC) : as an attachment document (PDF format) sent to ufficiomilano@pecserviziotitoli.it in the event that the Proxy Grantor (as Individual or as Legal Entity) is a Registerd Email Holder

2) Digital Signature Holders (FEA) : as an attachment document with digital signature sent to ufficiomilano@pecserviziotitoli.it in the event that the Proxy Grantor (as Individual or as Legal Entity) is a Digital Signature Holder;

3) Common Email address Holders : as an attachment document (PDF format) sent to ufficiomilano@pecserviziotitoli.it . In this case, the hard copy of the proxy shall be sent via ordinary mail service to Computershare S.p.A. via Mascheroni, 19 20145 Milan, as soon as possible;