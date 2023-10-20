(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Friday that the CEO, Daniele Stefano Misani, has purchased 1,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of ERU15.07, for a total value of EUR13,8005,070.00.

TXT e-solutions' stock closed Friday in the red by 2.2 percent at EUR14.92 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.