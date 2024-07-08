(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa on Monday announced a further investment in ProSim Training Solutions through the exercise of an option to purchase 20 percent of the company's capital, against which TXT holds a 60 percent majority stake.

ProSim-TS is recognized as an emerging tech company in the Aerospace & Defense training market due to a high business growth rate that has resulted in more than 300 simulator installations worldwide based on innovative technologies.

For 2024, ProSim-TS's revenue is expected to exceed EUR3.5 million, up more than 30 percent from 2023, generated from the sale of proprietary software, with profitability expected at 15 percent against major investments in product portfolio innovation of more than EUR1.5 million that will be fully expensed in the year.

For the two-year period 2025-2026, ProSim-TS's business plan foresees sustained business growth fostered by synergies within the PACE group and the commercialization of new proprietary solutions, with expected revenue CAGR above 30%.

Against the option exercised by TXT, the investment agreement provides for additional put/call options expiring upon approval of the financial statements ending Dec. 31, 2025 against which TXT will acquire the remaining 40 percent of ProSim-TS, with additional earn-outs for the selling shareholders.

On Monday, TXT e-solutions closed in the green by 3.4 percent at EUR26.10 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

