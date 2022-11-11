TXT e S p A : Interim report as of September 30, 2022
INTERIM REPORT
As at 30 September 2022
TXT e-solutions S.p.A.
Registered office, management, and administration:
Via Milano, No. 150 - 20093 Cologno Monzese (MI)
Share capital:
€ 6,503,125 fully paid-in
Tax code and Milan Business Register No.:
09768170152
Indipendent Auditors:
Crowe Bompani S.p.A.
Investors relations:
E-mail: infofinance@txtgroup.com
Tel: +39 02 25771.1
Interim Report as at 30 September 2022
Leadership Team
in different sectors, Enrico joined TXT as a key
+20 years in TXT, with a strong experience in the international development of the business, from mid-2020 holds the position of Group CEO, with strategic responsibilities in defining and executing the TXT Group's international growth strategies.
the sustainable growth
of the TXT Group.
Interim Report as at 30 September 2022
Contents
TXT e-solutions S.p.A....................................................................................................................................
Leadership Team.........................................................................................................................................
Organisational structure and scope of consolidation....................................................................
TXT e-solutions Group - Key data..........................................................................................................
Directors' Report on Operations for the first 9 months of 2022
..................................................
Consolidated Balance Sheet.................................................................................................................
Consolidated Income Statement.........................................................................................................
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income...................................................................
Segment disclosures................................................................................................................................
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ............................................................................................
Statement of changes in Equity as at 30 September 2022.........................................................
1.
Group's structure and scope of consolidation ........................................................................
2.
Reversal ................................................................................................................................................
3.
Acquisitions .........................................................................................................................................
3.1 DM Management & Consulting S.r.l. ...............................................................................................
3.2 Ennova S.p.A. .........................................................................................................................................
4. Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements
........................................
5. Accounting standards and interpretations applied from 1 January 2022
......................
6.
Financial risk management ...........................................................................................................
7.
Transactions with related parties.................................................................................................
8. Certification of the Interim report pursuant to Article 154-bis of Italian Legislative
Decree No. 58/98.......................................................................................................................................
Interim Report as at 30 September 2022
Interim Report as at 30 September 2022
