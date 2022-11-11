Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. TXT e-solutions S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXT   IT0001454435

TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.

(TXT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-11-11 am EST
13.00 EUR    0.00%
01:32pTxt E S P A : Interim report as of September 30, 2022
PU
11/10Air Traffic Modernisation Advances : TXT selected by Inmarsat and ESA as their partner for IRIS programme
PU
11/09Transcript : TXT e-solutions S.p.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TXT e S p A : Interim report as of September 30, 2022

11/11/2022 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TXT E-SOLUTIONS GROUP

INTERIM REPORT

As at 30 September 2022

TXT e-solutions S.p.A.

Registered office, management, and administration:

Via Milano, No. 150 - 20093 Cologno Monzese (MI)

Share capital:

€ 6,503,125 fully paid-in

Tax code and Milan Business Register No.:

09768170152

Indipendent Auditors:

Crowe Bompani S.p.A.

Investors relations:

E-mail: infofinance@txtgroup.com

Tel: +39 02 25771.1

Interim Report as at 30 September 2022

2

Leadership Team

in different sectors, Enrico joined TXT as a key

+20 years in TXT, with a strong experience in the international development of the business, from mid-2020 holds the position of Group CEO, with strategic responsibilities in defining and executing the TXT Group's international growth strategies.

the sustainable growth

of the TXT Group.

Interim Report as at 30 September 2022

3

Contents

TXT e-solutionsS.p.A....................................................................................................................................

2

Leadership Team.........................................................................................................................................

3

Organisational structure and scope of consolidation....................................................................

6

TXT e-solutionsGroup - Key data..........................................................................................................

8

Directors' Report on Operations for the first 9 months of 2022 ..................................................

10

Consolidated Balance Sheet.................................................................................................................

27

Consolidated Income Statement.........................................................................................................

28

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income...................................................................

28

Segment disclosures................................................................................................................................

29

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ............................................................................................

30

Statement of changes in Equity as at 30 September 2022.........................................................

31

1.

Group's structure and scope of consolidation ........................................................................

32

2.

Reversal ................................................................................................................................................

33

3.

Acquisitions .........................................................................................................................................

33

3.1 DM Management & Consulting S.r.l. ...............................................................................................

33

3.2 Ennova S.p.A. .........................................................................................................................................

34

4. Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements ........................................

35

5. Accounting standards and interpretations applied from 1 January 2022......................

36

6.

Financial risk management ...........................................................................................................

36

7.

Transactions with related parties.................................................................................................

36

8. Certification of the Interim report pursuant to Article 154-bis of Italian Legislative

Decree No. 58/98.......................................................................................................................................

38

Interim Report as at 30 September 2022

4

Interim Report as at 30 September 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 18:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
01:32pTxt E S P A : Interim report as of September 30, 2022
PU
11/10Air Traffic Modernisation Advances : TXT selected by Inmarsat and ESA as their partner for..
PU
11/09Transcript : TXT e-solutions S.p.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/08Txt : results first 9 months 2022
PU
11/08TXT E-Solutions to Seek M&A
CI
11/04TXT E-Solutions to Secure 40% Stake in Dutch Software Firm ProSim Training Solutions
MT
11/04Txt E S P A : signs binding agreement for the investment in ProSim TS
PU
11/04Prosim Aviation Research announced that it expects to receive €0.5 million in fund..
CI
11/01Txt E S P A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program
PU
10/04TXT e-solutions Buys Italian Tech Group Soluzioni Prodotti Sistemi, Unit For $6 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 145 M 147 M 147 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 26,0 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 152 M 154 M 154 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
TXT e-solutions S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,00 €
Average target price 15,50 €
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniele Stefano Misani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Eugenio Forcinito Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Magni Chairman
Guido Angelo Ingenito Chief Information Officer
Stefania Saviolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.28.21%154
ORACLE CORPORATION-11.51%208 063
SAP SE-15.92%119 123
SERVICENOW INC.-37.75%81 464
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-15.01%31 607
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-20.58%19 081