TXT e S p A : Lists Shareholders' Meeting 2023

Milan, 29 March 2023 - 17:30

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. ("TXT"), a company listed on the STAR Segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that the lists of candidates for the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors to be elected at the Shareholders' Meeting of 20 April 2023 have been submitted within the terms set out by TXT's By-Laws and the laws and regulations in force. The following lists have been filed:

List no. 1 submitted by Enrico Magni as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Laserline S.p.A.:

➢ candidates for the new Board of Directors: Enrico Magni, Matteo Magni, Daniele Stefano Misani, Paolo Lorenzo Mandelli, Antonella Sutti, Giacomo Picchetto, Ste-fania Saviolo;

➢ candidates for the position of Standing Auditor: Franco Vergani, Giada D'Onofrio;

➢ candidates for the position of Alternate Auditor: Fabio Maria Palmieri, Nadia Raschetti.

➢ List no. 2 submitted by the shareholders: Algebris Italia Eltif, Amber Capital Italia SGR,

Eurizon Capital SGR, Fideuram Asset Management (Ireland), Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking Asset Management SGR, Interfund Sicav, Mediolanum Ges-tione Fondi SGR:

➢ candidates for the new Board of Directors: Antonietta Arienti, Michela Costa, Cesare Capobianco;

➢ candidates for the position of Standing Auditor: Francesco Maria Scornajenchi;

➢ candidates for the position of Alternate Auditor: Edda Delon.

TXT e-solutions S.p.A., Via Milano, 150 - 20093 Cologno Monzese (MI) - Italy, Tel. +39 02 257711 Fax. +39 02 2578994,

PEC txtesolutions@legalmail.it,C.F./P.IVA/Registro delle Imprese di Milano, Monza Brianza e Lodi n. 09768170152,

Capitale Sociale € 6.503.125,00 i.v.

www.txtgroup.com

The documentation concerning the lists is publicly available from today at the TXT's reg-istered office, on "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com), and on www.txt-group.com under the section Investor - Shareholders' Meetings.

TXT is an international IT Group, end-to-end provider of consultancy, software services and solutions, supporting the digital transformation of customers' products and core processes. With a proprietary software portfolio and deep expertise in vertical domains, TXT operates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. TXT is headquartered in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the United States of America. The holding company TXT e-solutions S.p.A, has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, STAR segment (TXT.MI), since July 2000.

For further information:

Daniele Misani - CEO

Tel. +39 02 257711 infofinance@txtgroup.com --

Andrea Favini - IR Tel. +39 02 257711 infofinance@txtgroup.com

