TXT e S p A : SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL OF SIMPLEX SRL

platform that enables the optimisation and total control of sales processes and the consequent drastic reduction of transactional costs.

Simplex's technological platform, which will be developed, maintained, and furthered by the TXT Group, by leveraging on TXT Novigo's consolidated, specialised and innovative skills, will consist of an integrated end-to-end platform. This platform will be made available to direct and indirect distribution networks, enabling the commercialisation of selected insurance products thanks to the relationship with partner companies and the construction of a management and commercial model which will be fully integrated with current regulations, partner companies, giving the possibility to scale national and international markets of reference.

For the construction, maintenance and development of the Simplex's technological plat- form, TXT Novigo signed a service and software licence agreement with the start-up company for a total value of more than €2 million for the next five years, excluding future extensions.

When evaluating the investment, in addition to the licensing revenues of the platform provided to Simplex and its possible developments, TXT noted several strategic aspects, such as the entry into the Insurtech market and the opportunity to play a primary role in the digitalisation of the Protection and Wealth Management insurance sectors.

The investment in Simplex was unanimously approved by TXT's Board of Directors.

TXT is an international IT Group, end-to-end provider of consultancy, software services and solutions, supporting the digital transformation of customers' products and core processes. With a proprietary software portfolio and deep expertise in vertical domains, TXT operates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. TXT is headquartered in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the United States of America. The holding company TXT e-solutions S.p.A, has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, STAR segment (TXT.MI), since July 2000.

