TXT e S p A : Shareholders approve 2021 Financials Statement

TXT e-solutions: Shareholders' Meeting approves 2021 financial statements

Milan, 20 April 2022 - 18:30

The Shareholders' Meeting of TXT e-solutions SpA held an ordinary session today under the chair-manship of Enrico Magni:

• it examined and approved the draft of financial statements as of 31 December 2021. The consolidated net profit for 2021 amounted to € 7.8 million. Consolidated Revenues were € 96.4 million, +40.2% compared to 2020. EBITDA amounted to € 14.5 million, +69.6% com-pared to 2020.

• it resolved to allocate Net Profit to retained earnings;

• it approved the Directors' Remuneration Report;

• it renewed the authorization for the purchase and sale of treasury shares for a further 18 months up to a maximum of 20% of the share capital. As of today, the company holds n. 1,345,463 shares, equal to 10.34% of the share capital.

TXT is an international IT Group, end-to-end provider of consultancy, software services and solutions, supporting the digital transformation of customers' products and core processes. With a proprietary software portfolio and deep expertise in vertical domains, TXT operates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. TXT is headquartered in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the United States of America. The holding company TXT e-solutions S.p.A, has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, STAR segment (TXT.MI), since July 2000.

