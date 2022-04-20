Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. TXT e-solutions S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXT   IT0001454435

TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.

(TXT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/20 11:35:55 am EDT
9.820 EUR   +1.97%
04/13SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APRIL 20TH, 2022 : Proxy form to confer the proxy/sub delegation to the appointed representative
PU
04/13SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APRIL 20TH, 2022 : Proxy form and voting instructions to computershare
PU
04/08TXT E S P A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TXT e S p A : Shareholders approve 2021 Financials Statement

04/20/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

TXT e-solutions: Shareholders' Meeting approves 2021 financial statements

Milan, 20 April 2022 - 18:30

The Shareholders' Meeting of TXT e-solutions SpA held an ordinary session today under the chair-manship of Enrico Magni:

  • it examined and approved the draft of financial statements as of 31 December 2021. The consolidated net profit for 2021 amounted to € 7.8 million. Consolidated Revenues were € 96.4 million, +40.2% compared to 2020. EBITDA amounted to € 14.5 million, +69.6% com-pared to 2020.

  • it resolved to allocate Net Profit to retained earnings;

  • it approved the Directors' Remuneration Report;

  • it renewed the authorization for the purchase and sale of treasury shares for a further 18 months up to a maximum of 20% of the share capital. As of today, the company holds n. 1,345,463 shares, equal to 10.34% of the share capital.

TXT is an international IT Group, end-to-end provider of consultancy, software services and solutions, supporting the digital transformation of customers' products and core processes. With a proprietary software portfolio and deep expertise in vertical domains, TXT operates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. TXT is headquartered in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the United States of America. The holding company TXT e-solutions S.p.A, has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, STAR segment (TXT.MI), since July 2000.

For further information:

Eugenio Forcinito - CFO

Andrea Favini - IR

Tel. +39 02 257711

Tel. +39 02 257711

infofinance@txtgroup.com

andrea.favini@txtgroup.com

TXT e-solutions S.p.A., Via Milano, 150 - 20093 Cologno Monzese (MI) - Italy, Tel. +39 02 257711 Fax. +39 02 2578994,

PEC txtesolutions@legalmail.it,C.F./P.IVA/Registro delle Imprese di Milano, Monza Brianza e Lodi n. 09768170152,

Capitale Sociale € 6.503.125,00 i.v.

www.txtgroup.com

Disclaimer

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 17:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 115 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2022 8,00 M 8,69 M 8,69 M
Net cash 2022 2,70 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 112 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
TXT e-solutions S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,63 €
Average target price 13,50 €
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniele Stefano Misani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Eugenio Forcinito Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Magni Chairman
Guido Angelo Ingenito Chief Information Officer
Stefania Saviolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.-2.76%121
ORACLE CORPORATION-10.31%212 279
SAP SE-22.20%123 089
SERVICENOW INC.-21.84%102 880
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-3.17%38 140
HUBSPOT, INC.-30.98%21 642