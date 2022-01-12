TXT e S p A : Solutions and Armis partner up to strengthen cyber security for IoT integrated solutions





TXT announces new partnership with Armis for stronger cyber security for IoT integrated solutions.

This agreement produces an increased technological value both to shared clients and prospects, unifying the strong capabilities of TXT in software engineering and IT/IoT integrated solutions.

MILAN Jan. 12, 2022 - TXT e-solutions (BIT: TXT.MI) and Armis, the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, today announced they have formed a strategic partnership with the aim of delivering advanced solutions to their customers to increase the real-time visibility and control of digital assets, enhancing capabilities to detect every digital device, and prevent cyber-security threats coming from devices which are not visible or left unmanaged.



This agreement produces an increased technological value both to shared clients and prospects, unifying the strong capabilities of TXT in software engineering and IT/IoT integrated solutions, acquired from an extensive experience in managing complex IoT integration projects for major international industrial clients, and Armis, the leading unified asset visibility and security platform

provider.



"Having Armis as a partner is the confidence to have a very advanced and top performer platform solution from which our shared clients and prospects can benefit, advancing their digital assets visibility" commented Gianluca Crecco, Managing Director of the TXT's Industrial & Automotive Division. "Furthermore, this partnership will be an important business opportunity for TXT to become a stronger player in the cyber security IoT market, being able to drive all the integration and consulting services needed by Armis' platform".



"Thanks to an advanced technological partnership such as TXT in IoT integration solutions, we will have the opportunity to boost up Armis penetration in the Italian market, bringing a new and very competitive platform to monitor managed and unmanaged OT / ICS and loT devices and update all the new ones that will be added to the digital assets," commented Nicola Altavilla, Country Manager, Armis Italia "TXT will complete our skills by managing all the integration services necessary to communicate with the technological environments of the customers' digital

assets".

Download the PDF here.