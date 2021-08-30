Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. TXT e-solutions S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXT   IT0001454435

TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.

(TXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TXT e S p A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program

08/30/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 30 August 2021

Within the TXT e- share buy-back program approved on 22 April 2021 by Shareholders' Meeting, the Company informs the following transactions, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/1999

SUMMARY OF TRANSACTIONS AT 27 August 2021

Date

Type of

Financial

Quantity

Ave-

Consideration

Transaction

Instrument

rage

Euro

price

16/08/2021

Sell

Ordinary Shares

62.500

8,00

500.000.00

Txt e-solutions SpA

Total

62.500

500.000,00

On 27 August 2021 the Company has n. 1.240.772 own shares in Treasury stock which amount to 9,5398% of the current share capital.

This Press release is available on the web site www.txtgroup.com.

TXT is an international IT Group, end-to-end provider of consultancy, software services and solutions, supporting the digital transformation of rates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. TXT is headquartered in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the United States of America. The holding company TXT e- solutions S.p.A, has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, STAR segment (TXT.MI), since July 2000.

For further information:

Andrea Favini IR

Tel. +39 02 257711 infofinance@txtgroup.com

TXT e-solutionsS.p.A., Via Frigia 27 - 20126 Milano (Italy), Tel. +39 02 257711 Fax. +39 02 2578994, PEC txtesolutions@legalmail.itC.F./P.IVA/Registro delle Imprese di Milano, Monza Brianza e Lodi n. 09768170152,

www.txtgroup.com

Disclaimer

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 19:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
03:12pTXT E S P A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program
PU
08/26TXT E S P A : Consolidated Financial Report on First Half of 2021
PU
08/05TXT e-solutions S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
08/03PACE & ATI : Our software to support UK's FlyZero initiative
PU
07/30TXT E S P A : solutions to Acquire Germany's TeraTron for $12 Million
MT
07/29TXT ACQUIRES TERATRON GMBH : strengthened IoT offering
PU
07/29TXT E S P A : acquires 100% TeraTron GmbH
PU
07/29TXT E S P A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program
PU
07/29TXT e-solutions S.p.A. acquired Teratron Gmbh for 10.1 million.
CI
07/26TXT E S P A : Politecnico di Milano and ANT-X start a collaboration to develop d..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 91,0 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2021 5,12 M 6,05 M 6,05 M
Net cash 2021 3,71 M 4,37 M 4,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 104 M 123 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
TXT e-solutions S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,99 €
Average target price 12,20 €
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniele Stefano Misani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Eugenio Forcinito Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Magni Chairman
Stefania Saviolo Independent Director
Paola Generali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.14.09%124
ORACLE CORPORATION38.12%249 465
SAP SE17.29%174 913
INTUIT INC.48.99%154 648
SERVICENOW, INC.14.89%125 301
DOCUSIGN, INC.35.29%58 599