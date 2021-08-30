TXT e S p A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program

UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 30 August 2021

Within the TXT e- share buy-back program approved on 22 April 2021 by Shareholders' Meeting, the Company informs the following transactions, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/1999

SUMMARY OF TRANSACTIONS AT 27 August 2021

Date Type of Financial Quantity Ave- Consideration Transaction Instrument rage Euro price 16/08/2021 Sell Ordinary Shares 62.500 8,00 500.000.00 Txt e-solutions SpA Total 62.500 500.000,00

On 27 August 2021 the Company has n. 1.240.772 own shares in Treasury stock which amount to 9,5398% of the current share capital.

