TXT e S p A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program

Milan, 06 June 2022

Within the TXT e-solutions's share buy-back program approved on 20 April 2022 by Shareholders' Meeting, the Company informs the following transactions, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/1999 ("Issuers Regulations").

SUMMARY OF TRANSACTIONS AT 27 MAY 2022

Date Type of Financial Quantity Average Consideration Transaction Instrument price Euro 23/05/2022 Buy Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA 1.800 10,42 18.754,14 24/05/2022 Buy Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA 1.800 10,43 18.773,36 25/05/2022 Buy Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA 5.400 10,43 56.296,86 26/05/2022 Buy Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA 2.900 10,38 30.104,98 27/05/2022 Buy Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA 2.950 10,42 30.728,96 Total 14850 154.658,30

On 27 May 2022 the Company has n. 1.316.650 own shares in Treasury stock which amount to 10,1232% of the current share capital.

TXT is an international IT Group, end-to-end provider of consultancy, software services and solutions, supporting the digital transformation of customers' products and core processes. With a proprietary software portfolio and deep expertise in vertical domains, TXT operates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. TXT is headquartered in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the United States of America. The holding company TXT e- solutions S.p.A, has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, STAR segment (TXT.MI), since July 2000.

