TXT E-Solutions To Buy Majority Stake In Italian Tech Group Ennova For $9 Million
MT
TXT E S P A : acquires Ennova
PU
TXT e-solutions S.p.A. signed an agreement to acquire a 78.56% stake in Ennova Spa for €15.4 million.
CI
Summary 
Summary

TXT e S p A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program

07/04/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 4 July 2022

Within the TXT e-solutions's share buy-back program approved on 20 April 2022 by Shareholders' Meeting, the Company informs the following transactions, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/1999 ("Issuers Regulations").

SUMMARY OF TRANSACTIONS AT 24 JUNE 2022

Date

Type of

Financial

Quantity

Average

Consideration

Transaction

Instrument

price

Euro

20/06/2022

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

4.450

9,64

42.890,80

21/06/2022

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

4.050

9,69

39.261,50

22/06/2022

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

4.600

9,57

44.024,29

23/06/2022

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

3.500

9,66

33.820,92

24/06/2022

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

3.600

9,84

35.420,60

Total

20200

195.418,11

On 24 June 2022 the Company has n. 1.254.895 own shares in Treasury stock which amount to 9,6484% of the current share capital.

This Press release is available on the web site www.txtgroup.com.

TXT is an international IT Group, end-to-end provider of consultancy, software services and solutions, supporting the digital transformation of customers' products and core processes. With a proprietary software portfolio and deep expertise in vertical domains, TXT operates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. TXT is headquartered in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the United States of America. The holding company TXT e- solutions S.p.A, has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, STAR segment (TXT.MI), since July 2000.

For further information:

Andrea Favini - IR

Tel. +39 02 257711

infofinance@txtgroup.com

TXT e-solutionsS.p.A., Via Milano n.150 - 20093 Cologno Monzese (MI) (Italy), Tel. +39 02 257711 Fax. +39 02 2578994, PEC txtesolutions@legalmail.it

C.F./P.IVA/Registro delle Imprese di Milano, Monza Brianza e Lodi n. 09768170152, Capitale Sociale € 6.503.125,00 i.v.

www.txtgroup.com

Disclaimer

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 17:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
