TXT e S p A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program

08/29/2022 | 11:21am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 29 August 2022

Within the TXT e-solutions's share buy-back program approved on 20 April 2022 by Shareholders' Meeting, the Company informs the following transactions, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/1999 ("Issuers Regulations").

SUMMARY OF TRANSACTIONS AT 12 AUGUST 2022

Date

Type of

Financial

Quantity

Average

Consideration

Transaction

Instrument

price

Euro

08/08/2022

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

700

12,90

9.031,94

08/08/2022

Sell

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

-193.480

9,78

-1.892.234,40

09/08/2022

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

3.700

12,89

47.710,98

10/08/2022

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

1.600

12,77

20.427,16

11/08/2022

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

3.000

12,76

38.294,00

Total

-184480

-1.776.770,32

  • N. 193.480 at the price € 9.78 per share, to follow up on the payment commitments undertaken by TXT under the purchase agreement signed on 29 November 2021 for the purchase of 100% of the company LBA Consulting srl;

On 12 August 2022 the Company has n. 1.079.482 own shares in Treasury stock which amount to 8,2997% of the current share capital.

This Press release is available on the web site www.txtgroup.com.

TXT is an international IT Group, end-to-end provider of consultancy, software services and solutions, supporting the digital transformation of customers' products and core processes. With a proprietary software portfolio and deep expertise in vertical domains, TXT operates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. TXT is headquartered in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the United States of America. The holding company TXT e- solutions S.p.A, has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, STAR segment (TXT.MI), since July 2000.

For further information:

Andrea Favini - IR

Tel. +39 02 257711

infofinance@txtgroup.com

TXT e-solutionsS.p.A., Via Milano n.150 - 20093 Cologno Monzese (MI) (Italy), Tel. +39 02 257711 Fax. +39 02 2578994, PEC txtesolutions@legalmail.it

C.F./P.IVA/Registro delle Imprese di Milano, Monza Brianza e Lodi n. 09768170152, Capitale Sociale € 6.503.125,00 i.v.

www.txtgroup.com

Disclaimer

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 15:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
