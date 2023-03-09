Advanced search
    TXT   IT0001454435

TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.

(TXT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:26:50 2023-03-09 am EST
19.10 EUR   -0.10%
03/08Mib at parity; Eurozone economy remains stable
AN
03/08Milan pink jersey before retail sales
AN
03/08Powell effect on futures, weak start expected
AN
TXT e S p A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program

03/09/2023 | 07:15am EST
PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 9 March 2023

Within the TXT e-solutions's share buy-back program approved on 20 April 2022 by Shareholders' Meeting, the Company informs the following transactions, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/1999 ("Issuers Regula- tions").

SUMMARY OF TRANSACTIONS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2023

Date

Type of

Financial

Quantity

Average

Consideration

Transaction

Instrument

price

Euro

20/02/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

5.900

18,01

106.265,36

21/02/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

5.300

18,07

95.790,10

22/02/2022

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

4.400

17,77

78.169,66

27/02/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

2.200

18,23

40.109,90

28/02/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

700

18,33

12.828,80

Total

18500

333.163,82

On 28 February 2023 the Company has n. 997.200 own shares in Treasury stock which amount to 7,6671% of the current share capital.

This Press release is available on the web site www.txtgroup.com.

TXT is an international IT Group, end-to-end provider of consultancy, software services and solutions, supporting the digital transformation of customers' products and core processes. With a proprietary software portfolio and deep expertise in vertical domains, TXT operates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. TXT is headquartered in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the United States of America. The holding company TXT e- solutions S.p.A, has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, STAR segment (TXT.MI), since July 2000.

For further information:

Andrea Favini - IR

Tel. +39 02 257711

infofinance@txtgroup.com

TXT e-solutionsS.p.A., Via Milano n.150 - 20093 Cologno Monzese (MI) (Italy), Tel. +39 02 257711 Fax. +39 02 2578994, PEC txtesolutions@legalmail.it

C.F./P.IVA/Registro delle Imprese di Milano, Monza Brianza e Lodi n. 09768170152, Capitale Sociale € 6.503.125,00 i.v.

www.txtgroup.com

Disclaimer

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 12:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
