    TXT   IT0001454435

TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.

(TXT)
07:24:19 2023-04-17
19.57 EUR   -0.76%
07:07aTxt E S P A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program
PU
06:06aMilan remains bullish; Nexi best performer
AN
04:00aStock markets bullish; Milan revisits 28,000 points
AN
TXT e S p A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program

04/17/2023 | 07:07am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 17 april 2023

Within the TXT e-solutions's share buy-back program approved on 20 April 2022 by Shareholders' Meeting, the Company informs the following transactions, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/1999 ("Issuers Regula- tions").

SUMMARY OF TRANSACTIONS AT 6 APRIL 2023

Date

Type of

Financial

Quantity

Average

Consideration

Transaction

Instrument

price

Euro

03/04/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

2.250

19,88

44.725,33

04/04/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

1.063

19,42

20.646,76

05/04/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

8.605

19,29

165.972,86

06/04/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

1.270

19,40

24.641,50

Total

13188

255.986,45

On 6 April 2023 the Company has n. 973.331 own shares in Treasury stock which amount to 7,4836% of the current share capital.

This Press release is available on the web site www.txtgroup.com.

TXT is an international IT Group, end-to-end provider of consultancy, software services and solutions, supporting the digital transformation of customers' products and core processes. With a proprietary software portfolio and deep expertise in vertical domains, TXT operates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. TXT is headquartered in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the United States of America. The holding company TXT e- solutions S.p.A, has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, STAR segment (TXT.MI), since July 2000.

For further information:

Andrea Favini - IR

Tel. +39 02 257711

infofinance@txtgroup.com

TXT e-solutionsS.p.A., Via Milano n.150 - 20093 Cologno Monzese (MI) (Italy), Tel. +39 02 257711 Fax. +39 02 2578994, PEC txtesolutions@legalmail.it

C.F./P.IVA/Registro delle Imprese di Milano, Monza Brianza e Lodi n. 09768170152, Capitale Sociale € 6.503.125,00 i.v.

www.txtgroup.com

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 11:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
