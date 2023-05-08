Advanced search
    TXT   IT0001454435

TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.

(TXT)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-08 am EDT
19.78 EUR   +4.21%
Txt E S P A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program
PU
03:44aMib up slightly with MPS on top
AN
02:34aEuropeans contrasted; German manufacturing down
AN
TXT e S p A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program

05/08/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 8 May 2023

Within the TXT e-solutions's share buy-back program approved on 20 April 2023 by Shareholders' Meeting, the Company informs the following transactions, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/1999 ("Issuers Regula- tions").

SUMMARY OF TRANSACTIONS AT 28 APRIL 2023

Date

Type of

Financial

Quantity

Average

Consideration

Transaction

Instrument

price

Euro

24/04/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

210

19,10

4.010,60

25/04/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

6.206

18,74

116.315,70

26/04/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

3.667

18,62

68.277,08

27/04/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

7.825

18,82

147.279,84

28/04/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

1.702

18,78

31.959,52

Total

19610

367.842,74

On 28 April 2023 the Company has n. 1.022.344 own shares in Treasury stock which amount to 7,8604% of the current share capital.

This Press release is available on the web site www.txtgroup.com.

TXT is an international IT Group, end-to-end provider of consultancy, software services and solutions, supporting the digital transformation of customers' products and core processes. With a proprietary software portfolio and deep expertise in vertical domains, TXT operates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. TXT is headquartered in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the United States of America. The holding company TXT e- solutions S.p.A, has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, STAR segment (TXT.MI), since July 2000.

For further information:

Andrea Favini - IR

Tel. +39 02 257711

infofinance@txtgroup.com

TXT e-solutionsS.p.A., Via Milano n.150 - 20093 Cologno Monzese (MI) (Italy), Tel. +39 02 257711 Fax. +39 02 2578994, PEC txtesolutions@legalmail.it

C.F./P.IVA/Registro delle Imprese di Milano, Monza Brianza e Lodi n. 09768170152, Capitale Sociale € 6.503.125,00 i.v.

www.txtgroup.com

Disclaimer

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 21:39:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
