    TXT   IT0001454435

TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.

(TXT)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-20 am EDT
22.85 EUR   +0.66%
01:46pTxt E S P A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program
PU
06/08TXT e-solutions purchases treasury shares for more than EUR690,000
AN
06/01Stock markets up; no bearishness on Mib.
AN
TXT e S p A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program

06/20/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 20 June 2023

Within the TXT e-solutions's share buy-back program approved on 20 April 2023 by Shareholders' Meeting, the Company informs the following transactions, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/1999 ("Issuers Regula- tions").

SUMMARY OF TRANSACTIONS AT 9 JUNE 2023

Date

Type of

Financial

Quantity

Average

Consideration

Transaction

Instrument

price

Euro

05/06/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

5.338

21,75

116.114,40

06/06/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

8.056

22,18

178.715,30

07/06/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

6.048

22,00

133.041,75

08/06/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

3.883

22,20

86.208,65

09/06/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

4.591

22,27

102.261,05

Total

27916

616.341,15

On 9 June 2023 the Company has n. 1.155.177 own shares in Treasury stock which amount to 8,8817% of the current share capital.

This Press release is available on the web site www.txtgroup.com.

TXT is an international IT Group, end-to-end provider of consultancy, software services and solutions, supporting the digital transformation of customers' products and core processes. With a proprietary software portfolio and deep expertise in vertical domains, TXT operates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. TXT is headquartered in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the United States of America. The holding company TXT e- solutions S.p.A, has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, STAR segment (TXT.MI), since July 2000.

For further information:

Andrea Favini - IR

Tel. +39 02 257711

infofinance@txtgroup.com

TXT e-solutionsS.p.A., Via Milano n.150 - 20093 Cologno Monzese (MI) (Italy), Tel. +39 02 257711 Fax. +39 02 2578994, PEC txtesolutions@legalmail.it

C.F./P.IVA/Registro delle Imprese di Milano, Monza Brianza e Lodi n. 09768170152, Capitale Sociale € 6.503.125,00 i.v.

www.txtgroup.com

Disclaimer

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 17:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
