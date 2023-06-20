TXT e S p A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program
UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
Milan, 20 June 2023
Within the TXT e-solutions's share buy-back program approved on 20 April 2023 by Shareholders' Meeting, the Company informs the following transactions, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/1999 ("Issuers Regula- tions").
SUMMARY OF TRANSACTIONS AT 9 JUNE 2023
Date
Type of
Financial
Quantity
Average
Consideration
Transaction
Instrument
price
Euro
05/06/2023
Buy
Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA
5.338
21,75
116.114,40
06/06/2023
Buy
Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA
8.056
22,18
178.715,30
07/06/2023
Buy
Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA
6.048
22,00
133.041,75
08/06/2023
Buy
Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA
3.883
22,20
86.208,65
09/06/2023
Buy
Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA
4.591
22,27
102.261,05
Total
27916
616.341,15
On 9 June 2023 the Company has n. 1.155.177 own shares in Treasury stock which amount to 8,8817% of the current share capital.
TXT is an international IT Group, end-to-end provider of consultancy, software services and solutions, supporting the digital transformation of customers' products and core processes. With a proprietary software portfolio and deep expertise in vertical domains, TXT operates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. TXT is headquartered in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the United States of America. The holding company TXT e- solutions S.p.A, has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, STAR segment (TXT.MI), since July 2000.
