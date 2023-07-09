TXT e S p A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program
Today at 11:34 am
PRESS RELEASE
UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
Milan, 7 luglio 2023
Within the TXT e-solutions's share buy-back program approved on 20 April 2023 by Shareholders' Meeting, the Company informs the following transactions, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/1999 ("Issuers Regula- tions").
SUMMARY OF TRANSACTIONS AT 30 JUNE 2023
Date
Type of
Financial
Quantity
Average
Consideration
Transaction
Instrument
price
Euro
26/06/2023
Buy
Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA
1.180
22,24
26.243,00
27/06/2023
Buy
Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA
5.170
22,00
113.731,50
28/06/2023
Buy
Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA
4.436
21,52
95.470,05
29/06/2023
Buy
Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA
4.136
21,66
89.603,90
30/06/2023
Buy
Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA
3.828
22,05
84.424,95
Total
18750
409.473,40
On 30 June 2023 the Company has n. 1.216.629 own shares in Treasury stock which amount to 9,3541% of the current share capital.
This Press release is available on the web site www.txtgroup.com.
TXT is an international IT Group, end-to-end provider of consultancy, software services and solutions, supporting the digital transformation of customers' products and core processes. With a proprietary software portfolio and deep expertise in vertical domains, TXT operates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. TXT is headquartered in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the United States of America. The holding company TXT e- solutions S.p.A, has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, STAR segment (TXT.MI), since July 2000.
TXT e-solutions SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the information and communication technologies (ICT) market. It provides software and services-based solutions to enterprises. The Company structures its business into two main segments: TXT Perform and TXT Next. In the TXT Perform segment, it designs and develops software and IT solutions for fashion and luxury, specialty retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and discrete manufacturing sector. Through the TXT Next segment, the Company offers system integration and IT services to such sector as aerospace and defense, high-tech manufacturing, and banking and finance. It operates through subsidiaries: TXT e-solutions Ltd, the United Kingdom; TXT e-solutions GmbH, Germany; TXT e-solutions SL, Spain; TXT e-solutions Sarl, France; Maple Lake Ltd, Canada and Maple Lake Australia Pty Ltd, Australia amd PACE Aerospace Engineering and Information Technology GmbH.