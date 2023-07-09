PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 7 luglio 2023

Within the TXT e-solutions's share buy-back program approved on 20 April 2023 by Shareholders' Meeting, the Company informs the following transactions, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/1999 ("Issuers Regula- tions").

SUMMARY OF TRANSACTIONS AT 30 JUNE 2023

Date

Type of

Financial

Quantity

Average

Consideration

Transaction

Instrument

price

Euro

26/06/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

1.180

22,24

26.243,00

27/06/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

5.170

22,00

113.731,50

28/06/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

4.436

21,52

95.470,05

29/06/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

4.136

21,66

89.603,90

30/06/2023

Buy

Ordinary Shares - Txt e-solutions SpA

3.828

22,05

84.424,95

Total

18750

409.473,40

On 30 June 2023 the Company has n. 1.216.629 own shares in Treasury stock which amount to 9,3541% of the current share capital.

This Press release is available on the web site www.txtgroup.com.

TXT is an international IT Group, end-to-end provider of consultancy, software services and solutions, supporting the digital transformation of customers' products and core processes. With a proprietary software portfolio and deep expertise in vertical domains, TXT operates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. TXT is headquartered in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the United States of America. The holding company TXT e- solutions S.p.A, has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, STAR segment (TXT.MI), since July 2000.

