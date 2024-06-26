Milano, 26 June 2024 - 18:00

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. ("TXT"), a company listed on the STAR Segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, informs that today a contract has been signed for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Imille Srl, its foreign subsidiaries Imille Spain SL, Imille Start Spa (Chile), and Imille Brasil Agencia LTDA, as well as the company Uasabi Srl (collectively referred to as the "I MILLE Group"). TXT will consolidate their results within its Digital Advisory division starting from June 26°, 2024.

I MILLE Srl was founded in Milan in 2004 as a marketing agency. Over the years, the company has consistently developed its business and evolved its offerings, resulting in the consolidation of a significant client portfolio, primarily comprising large international en- terprises. The I MILLE Group has established long-term relationships with these clients, facilitating the internationalisation of its services. Since 2018, this international expansion has led to the opening of three foreign offices in Spain, Brazil, and Chile. Today, the I MILLE Group is recognised as a Global Creative Consultancy and one of the leading independent firms in the Italian communication and design landscape, with over 60 national and international awards received in the past decade.

Currently, the I MILLE Group's MarTech offerings encompass a wide range of services, from Creative Agency to Product Marketing and Design Studio to Media Agency, with vertical solutions for the Enterprise segment provided by I MILLE and offerings targeted at new generations provided by Uasabi. In terms of market positioning, the I MILLE Group boasts an extensive client portfolio primarily comprising large enterprises diversified across multiple sectors, with which the Group has established strong relationships. Among its major clients are Angelini Pharma, Barilla, Boehringer, Bolton Group, Casio, Enel, ITAS Mu- tua, Luxottica, Maire Tecnimont, MSC Cruises, Gruppo Montenegro, Pernod Ricard, and Yakult.

In 2023, the consolidated sales revenues of the I MILLE Group amounted to €11.6 million (+12.8% compared to 2022), with EBITDA of approximately €1.6 million (EBITDA margin of 13.6%). For 2024 and the following two years, the industrial plan shared with the management of the I MILLE Group envisages strong business development with significant revenue growth targets (CAGR revenue > 20%). This growth will be driven by the synergistic

