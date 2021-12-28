TXT e S p A : acquires Quence

Quence has strong multiyear partnerships with leading software vendors; Quence's business model is to provide customers with specialised skills offered through packaged services and risk sharing or through consultancy alongside the resale and integration of financial software.

"We are delighted to have completed another important milestone in our accelerated growth project in 2021, which launches us into the new year with growing ambitions in terms of volumes, solidity and value", comments TXT CEO Daniele Misani. "We welcome the Quence managers who, together with all TXT Group managers and partners, have embraced our ambitious growth project, which in 2021 has led to the consolidation of five new excellences and record results."

"Joining TXT is an important milestone for consolidating and strengthen Quence's growth and its market presence and positioning" added Mariagrazia Brunetti, founder and CEO of Quence. "With TXT, Quence aims to contribute even more to the dissemination of the SW Quality culture, in synergy with the values of professional ethics and technological and operational experience that we have found in TXT and that we fully share."

The acquisition of Quence was unanimously approved by TXT's Board of Directors.

Quence was founded in 2014 by the 2 sales partners and current managers and today has over 25 internal specialist resources, more than 25 national and international customers (approx. 10% of the business), and 2021 revenues of approx. Euro 2.7 million with an EBITDA margin of 15.1% (EBIT margin of 15.0%).

The consideration for the purchase of 100% of Quence ("Enterprise Value") was agreed between the parties in Euro 2.0 million paid at the time of closing, of which Euro 1.4 million (70%) was paid in cash and Euro 0.6 million (30%) was paid in TXT's own ordinary shares sold at the market price at the close of the trading day prior to the date of closing. Quence's Net Cash Position as of 31 December 2021 will be settled partially in cash and partially in TXT ordinary shares in the same proportions applied to the Enterprise Value payment.

With Quence, the number of outstanding acquisitions completed by TXT Group during the year rises to five; in fintech, in addition to the start-up named Reversal, which is not yet operational at this time, TXT Group invested in three young but already profitable and

