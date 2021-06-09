TXT e S p A : Cheleo is pleased to announce its collaboration with Dock Joined in Tech

MILAN, 9 June 2021, Dock Joined in Tech ('Dock') was founded in 2018 as a strategic partnership between IBM and CARIGE and in July 2020 acquired a business unit dedicated to IT and back office services from the doValue group, the leading operator in Southern Europe for credit management and real estate services, becoming one of the largest IT operators in the financial sector on the market.

Dock's mission is to support the digital transformation of banks by improving the efficiency of their processes and IT systems.

With this context in mind, Dock has decided to avail of Cheleo's products and specific skills, giving rise to an effective collaboration that has already successfully completed the sale and subsequent IT management of a large portfolio of NPLs.

Flavio Minari, Cheleo's managing director, says: 'Dock has recognised our professionalism, competence and collaboration, which has given us great satisfaction. Receiving praise from market leaders makes our efforts worthwhile and spurs us on to do better and better.This initial positive feedback has laid the foundations for other upcoming opportunities that I am sure will give us further satisfaction and visibility.'

Further Information:

TXT e-solutions:

TXT e-solutions is an international, specialized provider of advanced software solutions supporting customers in high-tech markets in their mission- and business-critical core processes and throughout their product lifecycles. Headquartered in Milan, TXT is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

Cheleo: Cheleo is an Italian specialist in the field of design and development of products and services for the lifecycle management of financing by financial and banking intermediaries: preliminary investigations, credit management and collection, disposal of credit packages, both 'performing' and 'non-performing'. The types of financing covered by Cheleo suite are leasing, loans, salary-backed loans, factoring and non-performing Loans (NPL). The Cheleo Suite fits the most sophisticated requests in terms of accounting policies for the management of cash flows generated by the financing activities of financial and banking intermediaries, allowing to control the performance of each product, in real time. The Cheleo Suite is compliant with the latest regulations and since 25+ years is a trusted partner of the main players within Consumer credit & NPL markets.