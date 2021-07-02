Log in
    TXT   IT0001454435

TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.

(TXT)
TXT e S p A : HSPI working with INAIL for digital innovation

07/02/2021 | 11:53am EDT
Rome, March 2021. HSPI announces that it has been awarded the tender called by INAIL last June for the management of editorial web publishing and media relations support services. The success involves all the companies in the Temporary Grouping of Companies with whom HSPI won the tender: Engineering Ingegneria Informatica, Expleo, Il Sole 24 Ore, Siav.

Winning the prestigious tender is a source of pride for HSPI, for its CEO, Sebastiano Manno, and its founding partners Ambra Neri and Giorgio Toma, who see the company's leadership strengthened in the ICT sector in support to the public administration. The company has been working in support of the public administration sector for over ten years thanks to its specialist knowledge in the ICT sector and its distinctive skills in management consulting.

Having become part of the TXT Group last year and a leader in the digital transformation of large Italian public and private companies, HSPI will provide INAIL with its consulting and technological expertise in synergy with the Group it belongs to, pursuing the strategic objective of growing in digital process and product innovation.

'This success, together with the consolidation of HSPI's excellent results, allows us to look to the future positively, with a prospect of further growth within the Group in terms of offer and markets' adds Daniele Misani, CEO of TXT Group.

#####

About HSPI S.p.A.

HSPI S.p.A. is a management consulting company that has been in business for over 10 years and is able to support its clients through the processes of change generated by Information & Communication Technology. HSPI uses an operating model capable of integrating the distinctive skills of management consulting and specialist knowledge in ICT.

To know more: www.hspi.it

About TXT e-solutions

TXT Group is an international, IT end-to-end provider of consultancy, software solutions and services, supporting the digital transformation of customers' products and core processes. With a proprietary software portfolio and deep expertise in vertical domains, TXT Group operates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. Headquartered in Milan, TXT is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

Disclaimer

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 15:52:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 86,4 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2021 4,95 M 5,86 M 5,86 M
Net cash 2021 15,3 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 0,80%
Capitalization 91,3 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
TXT e-solutions S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,80 €
Average target price 11,30 €
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniele Stefano Misani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Eugenio Forcinito Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Magni Chairman
Stefania Saviolo Independent Director
Paola Generali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.-1.02%109
ORACLE CORPORATION22.96%219 060
SAP SE10.43%165 786
INTUIT INC.29.27%132 829
SERVICENOW, INC.-0.96%107 607
DOCUSIGN, INC.25.10%54 398