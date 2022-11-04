TXT e S p A : signs binding agreement for the investment in ProSim TS

TXT signs a binding agreement for the investment in

ProSim Training Solutions, Dutch software boutique for civil aviation training

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. ("TXT") announces that has signed an agreement for the investment in the capital of ProSim Training Solutions ("ProSim-TS"), a Dutch-based software house specialized in the develop- ment and marketing of proprietary solutions for the civil aviation training market.

The initial investment consists of a capital increase in ProSim-TS reserved to TXT, against which TXT will own a minority stake in ProSim-TS, and the agreement includes further investments round that, if exe- cuted, will allow TXT to increase its ownership in ProSim-TS up to 100%.

ProSim-TS reserved to TXT, against which TXT will own a minority stake in ProSim-TS, and the agreement includes further investments round that, if exe- cuted, will allow TXT to increase its ownership in ProSim-TS up to 100%. With the investment, TXT aims to accelerate the growth plan and expand the product portfolio of ProSim-TS by providing financial capital, unmatched software development capabilities and worldwide presence by leveraging the established positioning of PACE GmbH in the civil aviation market.

ProSim-TS by providing financial capital, unmatched software development capabilities and worldwide presence by leveraging the established positioning of PACE GmbH in the civil aviation market. This new venture will combine unique TXT software engineering capabilities with cutting-edge proprie- tary pilot training products developed by ProSim-TS; the companies will be on show at the European Airline Training Symposium, 2022 in Berlin, showcasing a joint booth from 8 - 9 November, officially wel- coming this new joint venture.

Milan, 04 November 2022 - 12:00

TXT, a company listed on the STAR Segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., informs that it has signed a binding agreement for the investment in ProSim-TS. The closing and the initial round of investment will be executed at a later date expected before the end of No- vember 2022.

The agreement consists of an initial capital increase in ProSim-TS reserved to TXT for Euro 0,5 million, against which TXT will own 40% of ProSim-TS. The agreement also includes the provision of technologies and loans for financing the growth of ProSim-TS, plus further investment rounds that will allow TXT to increase its ownership in ProSim-TS up to 100% after the approval of the financial statements of ProSim-TS ending 31 Decem- ber 2025. Further details on the agreement will be provided upon closing.

ProSim-TS has become recognised as an emerging player in the civil aviation training market by achieving a high growth rate with more than 300 professional simulator installations worldwide through different training device manufacturers all running on ProSim-TS software. In addition to fixed base solutions, ProSim-TS offers FMS Trainer software and specialised software functionality for Maintenance Training. Affordable tools that will equip the proficiency of their users in leading them to the next level. For 2022, ProSim-TS is forecasting revenues of Euro 1.5 million generated from the sale of proprietary software.

With unmatched technology and a sound business model, this new venture will combine unique TXT engineering capabilities acquired through outstanding experience in managing complex challenges with cutting -edge proprietary pilot training products developed by ProSim-TS.

'Our leadership in digital solutions for aerospace and our technological capabilities will boost ProSim-TS' product portfolio and market positioning', commented Daniele Misani, CEO of TXT Group. 'TXT Group with the

