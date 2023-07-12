(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Tuesday evening that it has signed an agreement to acquire assets belonging to the Embedded Graphics business of Presagis Canada Inc, Presagis Europe SAS and Presagis USA Inc, subsidiaries of CAE Inc, a leading Canadian Aerospace & Defense company.

Completion of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain anticipated conditions and is expected in the third quarter of 2023.

The object of the investment "is the business related to Presagis' Embedded Graphics business, which consists of a portfolio of software solutions and services designed for onboard systems in the Aerospace & Defense market," the company's statement reads.

Over the years, the EG business has established itself as a world-leading solution of tools and services for human-machine interface (HMI) development for safety-critical and mission critical systems.

The main product family offered by the EG business is VAPS XT, modular software launched in 2011 and evolved over the years through continuous development and close collaboration with leading aircraft and avionics system manufacturers.

"The transaction with Presagis represents a strategic step in the implementation of our international growth plan," commented Daniele Misani, CEO of TXT, "by adding a new Smart Solution to our portfolio, we strengthen our position in the Aerospace & Defense market and expand our presence globally. With the acquired specialized technologies and the high potential of synergies with PACE and TXT E-Tech, the TXT Group aims to generate more value to support the product innovation of large aerospace companies."

"For the continuation of 2023," the note goes on to say, "the TXT Group will continue its M&A plan, consolidating already established companies and exploiting the potential of smaller ones but with great potential. The goal is to combine technologies, specialized skills and excellence in sectors that complement current ones, with ambitious growth targets."

TXT e-solutions' stock on Tuesday closed at a par at EUR21.75 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

